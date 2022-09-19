Will County Career Fair on 9/20

The County of Will will be conducting a career fair at the Will County Administration Building in downtown Joliet from 10 AM to 1 PM CST. Will County currently has over 40 job openings at this time. This job fair could be the catalyst for you to procure employment before the holiday season.

The employment opportunities are all different types of jobs throughout Will County. Due to the variety of job openings, you will be able to find a career that is comparable to your skill set. Here is a list of job positions that are opened at this time.

- Certified Nursing Assistants (CNA). Multiple nursing assistants are needed to work at the Sunny Hill Nursing Home. In a survey done earlier this year, the results showed that one out of every three nurses within this country are planning to quit before the beginning of 2023. With all of these people resigning means that you now have a really good chance to be hired.

- Tele-communicators (9-1-1 Dispatchers). "9-1-1, where is your emergency?" For those who are fans of "9-1-1" and "9-1-1: Lone Star" and for those who enjoy constant drama, then a dispatcher job would be perfect for you. However, you will have to know how to deal with a great amount of stress because burnout can happen quickly. 43% of all dispatchers nationwide state that they are currently experiencing burnout.

- Cooks. People have to eat.

- County Clerks.

- Receptionists.

- Juvenile Detention Officers.

- Probation Officers.

Before you go to the career fair, you do have to register at this link. The Will County Administration Building is located at 302 N. Chicago Street in Joliet, IL.