Mokena, IL

Motors for Memories Car Show on 9/17

Adrian Holman

The Clarendale senior living facility will be holding the Motors for Memories Car Show on Saturday, September 17th from 11 AM to 2 PM CST in the parking lot. If you want to show off your classic car, then show up at 10:15 AM. The registration fee to show off your vehicle is $20.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01fica_0hxgeVVG00
Dodge ChallengerPixabay

Proceeds from the Motor for Memories Car Show at Clarendale will go to the Alzheimer's Association because researchers are still looking for a cure for Alzheimer's disease. Hopefully, a cure is found soon because nobody deserves to die of dementia.

The car show is free to all spectators. There will be food and drink vendors at the car show along with music and different kinds of raffles during the event. Plus, prize plaques will be given to the car show winners.

Having a vintage car show at a senior citizens home is a marvelous idea because this show will give the people there something to do over the weekend. Also, the senior citizens can reminisce about when they drove the types of cars that will be on display fifty or sixty years ago. These types of fond memories will fill their hearts with joy.

The Clarendale in Mokena is located at 21536 Wolf Road. The living center is located a few blocks south of Illinois Route 30 between Meijer's and Frankfort Fire Station #5. This location is absolutely ideal for a car show on Saturday. If any accidents happen, then the fire station is right down the street.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# motors for memories# alzheimers# car show# clarendale# wolf road

Comments / 0

Published by

I like to write about sports. I am a dwarf at 4'7" tall.

Plainfield, IL
1296 followers

More from Adrian Holman

Los Angeles, CA

2022 NBA Draft Review: Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers were on the outside looking in last season after injuries derailed their season. The Lakers finished 33-49 last season. Their lack of depth was exposed for the second season in a row.

Read full story
Aurora, IL

Improving Illinois Town Hall on 9/20

CHANGE Illinois will be holding the Improving Illinois Town Hall event on Tuesday, September 20th from 6 PM to 7:30 PM CST at the Aurora Public Library in Aurora, IL. The Improving Illinois Town Hall is free of charge, but you will need to register for the town hall at this site so that you will have a seat at the venue.

Read full story
Will County, IL

Will County Career Fair on 9/20

The County of Will will be conducting a career fair at the Will County Administration Building in downtown Joliet from 10 AM to 1 PM CST. Will County currently has over 40 job openings at this time. This job fair could be the catalyst for you to procure employment before the holiday season.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

2022 NBA Draft Review: Los Angeles Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers were headed to being a playoff contender last season, but injuries to key players derailed their championship hopes. Nevertheless, the Clippers persevered and was the #8 seed for the Western Conference Play-in games. However, Los Angeles lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves and lost to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Read full story
Indianapolis, IN

2022 NBA Draft Review: Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers are currently setting the pace at rebuilding in the NBA after trading Malcolm Brogdon to the Boston Celtics. The Pacers finished with a 25-57 record last season while also ending the season on a ten game losing streak. Fortunately, Indiana had three picks in this year's NBA Draft. Here is a look at who the Pacers selected.

Read full story
New Lenox, IL

Old Campground Flea Market on 9/17

Old Campground will be holding a flea market at the United Methodist Church on Saturday, September 17th from 9 AM until 3 PM CST. The flea market will be in the parking lot of the United Methodist Church. If there is rain on Saturday, then the flea market will be moved to Sunday, September 18th from 1 PM until 5 PM CST.

Read full story

2022 NFL Regular Season - Week 2 picks

Last week, I went 8-8 on my picks. No, I did not flip a coin. I also counted the tie between Houston and Indianapolis as a loss because I did not pick for a tie to happen. Well, I have another chance this week to make amends for my mediocre predictions.

Read full story
5 comments
Houston, TX

2022 NBA Draft Review: Houston Rockets

Although the Houston Rockets finished 20-62 last season, they actually improved from their record two seasons ago. Fortunately, prospects for Houston are on the rise for the rest of this decade. Jalen Green and Kevin Porter, Jr. appears to be one of the best young backcourt duos in the NBA.

Read full story

Go to the grocery store on 9/15/22

If you do not have food stocked up at home right now, then you will need to go to your local grocery store on Thursday September 15th. The reason why you will need to have some food stashed is that the railroad workers throughout the USA plan to go on strike on Friday September 16th.

Read full story
55 comments
San Francisco, CA

2022 NBA Draft Review: Golden State Warriors

After the Golden State Warriors won the NBA Championships in 2015, 2017, and 2018, many people thought that their dynasty was completely over due to the injuries over the past few years to Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry. However, the Warriors were able to prove everyone wrong after winning the 2022 NBA Championship. This title was more impressive because Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole were also major contributing factors along with the core that has been there from the beginning.

Read full story
Will County, IL

Blood donation drives in Will County from 9/16 to 9/29

The American Red Cross will be holding blood donation drives throughout Will County this month from September 16th to September 29th. The reason for the blood donation drives is due to America's blood supply being at its lowest in twenty years. Currently, there are 59 blood centers across the USA. Only two centers (3%) throughout the entire country have an ample blood supply to deal with operation commands in their area.

Read full story
Detroit, MI

2022 NBA Draft Review: Detroit Pistons

"Detroit Basketball!" Although the Detroit Pistons finished 23-59 last season, there is finally light at the end of the tunnel for Pistons fans. Cade Cunnigham, last year's #1 pick, proved that he has the game and the demeanor to be the foundation that the Pistons franchise has been lacking for quite a few years.

Read full story
Dekalb, IL

DeKalb Kite Fest on 9/11

The DeKalb Park District will be holding the 17th annual DeKalb Kite Fest on Sunday, September 11th from 11 AM to 3:30 PM CST at DeKalb Kiwanis Park. You will be able to bring your own kite to fly, or you will be able to buy a kite at the park while supplies last.

Read full story
1 comments
Lasalle, IL

BBQ-n-Blues on 9/9

The La Salle Business Association will be holding the 7th annual BBQ-n-Blues festival from 4 PM until 10 PM CST on Friday, September 9th. The event will be held in downtown La Salle on the 600 block of First Street. The 600 block of First Street will be blocked off between Marquette and Gooding.

Read full story

2022 NFL Regular Season - Week 1 picks

This time of the year is absolutely wonderful because today is the first day of the National Football League (NFL) regular season. I will be making picks again like I did last season. To all of the trolls that complained last year, I dare you to step up to the challenge and put your picks in the comments.

Read full story
2 comments
Chicago, IL

Chicago Bears to hold new stadium meeting on 9/8

The Chicago Bears will be holding a community meeting at Hersey High School in Arlington Heights from 7 PM CST to 9 PM on Thursday, September 8th. The purpose of the meeting is for the Bears to address the people of Arlington Heights in regards to moving away from Soldier Field in Chicago and building a new stadium in Arlington Heights.

Read full story
Will County, IL

Tangled Roots Beer Tasting on 9/8

The Tangled Roots Brewing Company will be holding a beer tasting at the Lock & Mule Restaurant on Thursday, September 8th from 5 PM to 9 PM CST. The beer tasting is a fundraiser to benefit Silver Cross Hospital so that they can continue to provide excellent patient care in the Will County area.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

2022 NBA Draft Review: Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets qualified for the NBA Playoffs for the fourth season in a row last season. Unfortunately, the Nuggets had to play the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference first round.

Read full story

New Apple Event scheduled for 9/7

The tech giant Apple will be conducting a new event on Wednesday, September 7th at 10 AM PST. You will be able to watch the Apple Event on Apple's website or on the Apple TV app. The claim is that Apple could possibly have as many as 40 million subscribers to Apple TV. However, I personally do not know anyone that actually subscribes to Apple TV, which means that people will be watching this free event from the website.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy