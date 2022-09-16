Motors for Memories Car Show on 9/17

The Clarendale senior living facility will be holding the Motors for Memories Car Show on Saturday, September 17th from 11 AM to 2 PM CST in the parking lot. If you want to show off your classic car, then show up at 10:15 AM. The registration fee to show off your vehicle is $20.

Dodge Challenger Pixabay

Proceeds from the Motor for Memories Car Show at Clarendale will go to the Alzheimer's Association because researchers are still looking for a cure for Alzheimer's disease. Hopefully, a cure is found soon because nobody deserves to die of dementia.

The car show is free to all spectators. There will be food and drink vendors at the car show along with music and different kinds of raffles during the event. Plus, prize plaques will be given to the car show winners.

Having a vintage car show at a senior citizens home is a marvelous idea because this show will give the people there something to do over the weekend. Also, the senior citizens can reminisce about when they drove the types of cars that will be on display fifty or sixty years ago. These types of fond memories will fill their hearts with joy.

The Clarendale in Mokena is located at 21536 Wolf Road. The living center is located a few blocks south of Illinois Route 30 between Meijer's and Frankfort Fire Station #5. This location is absolutely ideal for a car show on Saturday. If any accidents happen, then the fire station is right down the street.