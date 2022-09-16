Old Campground Flea Market on 9/17

Old Campground will be holding a flea market at the United Methodist Church on Saturday, September 17th from 9 AM until 3 PM CST. The flea market will be in the parking lot of the United Methodist Church. If there is rain on Saturday, then the flea market will be moved to Sunday, September 18th from 1 PM until 5 PM CST.

Vintage bicycle Pixabay

If you are a collector of antiques, then you will not want to miss this flea market. This event is the 38th annual Old Campground Antiques, Collectibles, Flea Market, and "Grandpa's Attic" festival. Some of the antiques that are listed to be at this festival are furniture, appliances, lamps, shelves, paintings, patio furniture, and tools.

These collectibles are the types of things that could possibly become extremely valuable over time. Seeing that this event has been around for four decades shows that the items that are being sold are items that have stood the test of time.

Over 100 different vendors are scheduled to be at the festival, so there will be a variety of items that you will be able to buy. You will be able to find things that you can add to your home and that you can give to others as presents on Christmas Day.

The United Methodist Church of New Lenox is located at 339 W. Haven Avenue. The location is near the US Route 30 exit off of Interstate Highway 80 in New Lenox. There will be plenty of parking in the church parking lot.