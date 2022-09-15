2022 NFL Regular Season - Week 2 picks

Last week, I went 8-8 on my picks. No, I did not flip a coin. I also counted the tie between Houston and Indianapolis as a loss because I did not pick for a tie to happen. Well, I have another chance this week to make amends for my mediocre predictions.

Football Pixabay

Thursday, September 15th

8:15 PM EST: Los Angeles Chargers (1-0) at Kansas City Chiefs (1-0). The games between these two teams have been close over the past couple of years. Last season, the road team won in both games. However, Chargers WR Keenan Allen is out for this game which will put a huge dent in the Chargers offense. Pick: Chiefs.

Sunday, September 18th

1 PM EST: Miami Dolphins (1-0) at Baltimore Ravens (1-0). When these two teams played last season, the Dolphins defeated the Ravens 22-10. Miami's defense will also be the difference in this game as well. Pick: Dolphins.

1 PM EST: New York Jets (0-1) at Cleveland Browns (1-0). The Browns running game will be the difference again this week. Pick: Browns.

1 PM EST: Washington Commanders (1-0) at Detroit Lions (0-1). Why do the Lions only start playing good football when they are down by double digits? Pick: Washington.

1 PM EST: Indianapolis Colts (0-0-1) at Jacksonville Jaguars (0-1). Last season, all the Colts had to do was win at Jacksonville in order to reach the NFL Playoffs. Jacksonville ended up winning the game. For the Colts to reach the postseason this season, the Colts will have to win this game. Pick: Colts.

1 PM EST: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0) at New Orleans Saints (1-0). The New Orleans Saints have defeated the Buccaneers in seven straight regular season games. Plus, there were rumors about the deterioration of Tom Brady's marriage. I am sure that many of the men reading this post are ready to step up if the divorce ever happens. Pick: Saints.

1 PM EST: Carolina Panthers (0-1) at New York Giants (1-0). Giants RB Saquon Barkley is finally healthy once again. Pick: Giants.

1 PM EST: New England Patriots (0-1) at Pittsburgh Steelers (1-0). Steelers LB T.J. Watt will be out a few weeks due to a pectoral injury. However, the Patriots offense will not be able to take advantage of this opportunity because their offensive assistant coaches are Joe Judge and Matt Patricia. Pick: Steelers.

4:05 PM EST: Atlanta Falcons (0-1) at Los Angeles Rams (0-1). The extra days off will give the Rams the advantage in this game. Pick: Rams.

4:05 PM EST: Seattle Seahawks (1-0) at San Francisco 49ers (0-1). The Niners should be able to bounce back after their loss because the weather did them in last week. Pick: Niners.

4:25 PM EST: Cincinnati Bengals (0-1) at Dallas Cowboys (0-1). Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is out of this game due to an injured thumb. Pick: Bengals.

4:25 PM EST: Houston Texans (0-0-1) at Denver Broncos (1-0). I cannot pick the Broncos after what head coach Nathaniel Hackett decided for the team to do last week. Russell Wilson should have stayed in Seattle. Pick: Texans.

4:25 PM EST: Arizona Cardinals (0-1) at Las Vegas Raiders (0-1). The Cardinals could not stop the pass at all last week. They won't stop the pass this week either. Pick: Raiders.

8:20 PM EST: Chicago Bears (1-0) at Green Bay Packers (0-1). Packers QB Aaron Rodgers still owns the Bears. Pick: Packers.

Monday, September 19th

7:15 PM EST: Tennessee Titans (0-1) at Buffalo Bills (1-0). The Bills will be looking for revenge after losing to the Titans last year. Pick: Bills.

8:30 PM EST: Minnesota Vikings (1-0) at Philadelphia Eagles (1-0). Both teams looked great last week. However, the Eagles rushing offense will put more pressure on the Vikings defense because the Packers only ran the ball 16 times against Minnesota last week. Pick: Eagles.

Please place your picks in the comments.