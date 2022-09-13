Blood donation drives in Will County from 9/16 to 9/29

The American Red Cross will be holding blood donation drives throughout Will County this month from September 16th to September 29th. The reason for the blood donation drives is due to America's blood supply being at its lowest in twenty years. Currently, there are 59 blood centers across the USA. Only two centers (3%) throughout the entire country have an ample blood supply to deal with operation commands in their area.

The low blood supply nationwide means that if someone is in a dire accident that involves loss of blood, then that hospital may not have enough blood supply to replenish the loss of blood. Also, a low supply of blood forces much-needed surgeries to be delayed for an indefinite period of time.

Donate Blood Pixabay

For these blood donation drives, African-Americans are specifically asked to donate blood. New scientific research has shown that one out of every three African-Americans that donate blood are a match for people with sickle cell anemia. Sickle cell anemia is a genetic deficiency which affects African-Americans that causes blood cells to be shaped like sickles. The sickle cells hinder blood from circulating within a person's body. In order to ease the pain, periodic blood transfusions are needed in order to maintain proper circulation.

If you donate blood before September 18th, you will receive a free T-shirt from American Red Cross. Also, anyone who gives blood in the month of September will receive a coupon for a free haircut to Sport Clips along with a chance to win a VIP NASCAR experience next year. Here are the dates and the times for the blood donation drives.

9/16: 10 AM to 3 PM CST, Community Service Council, 440 Quadrangle Dr, Suite C, Bolingbrook.

9/16: 9 AM to 2 PM CST, American Red Cross, 1293 Windham Pkwy, Romeoville.

9/22: 9 AM to 2 PM CST, American Red Cross, 1293 Windham Pkwy, Romeoville.

9/23: 10 AM to 3 PM CST, The Promenade, 631 E. Boughton, Bolingbrook.

9/26: 9 AM to 3 PM CST, Joliet Junior College, 1215 Houbolt, Joliet.

9/27: 9 AM to 3 PM CST, Joliet Junior College, 1215 Houbolt, Joliet.

9/29: 1 PM to 6 PM CST, Louis Joliet Mall, 3340 Mall Loop Dr, Joliet.

To schedule an appointment for any of these dates, please go to the American Red Cross website.