BBQ-n-Blues on 9/9

The La Salle Business Association will be holding the 7th annual BBQ-n-Blues festival from 4 PM until 10 PM CST on Friday, September 9th. The event will be held in downtown La Salle on the 600 block of First Street. The 600 block of First Street will be blocked off between Marquette and Gooding.

Musical notes Pixabay

The BBQ will be remarkable because there will be Rib Cook-Off going on until 6 PM. The winner will of the cook-off will be announced at 8 PM. In the meantime, you will be able to sample all of the BBQ from the contestants.

If you do not want BBQ, then there will be several food vendors selling their grub during the event. Some of the vendors are 9th Street Pub, The Taylored Plate, The Dog House, Lil' Mad Cafe, Bellas Pizza, Haze Smokehouse, and Tropical Sno selling snow cones. Some of the food items that will be sold are burgers, hot dogs, and pizza. The desserts being sold will be cupcakes, macaroons, and shortbread cookies.

This extravaganza has the blues part of this fest covered as well with four different blues bands performing on Friday evening.

The first group performing will be Demolition Men at 5 PM. Demolition Men is a seven-piece band out of Spring Valley.

Next, Steve Cerqua will perform at 6:30 PM. His band is also based in Spring Valley. Musical talent must be in the water in Spring Valley.

At 7 PM, the Ivy Ford Band will hit the stage. The group is based out of Chicago. The band has graced stages throughout the entire world.

Closing out the show will be Jimmy Nick & Don't Tell Mama at 9 PM. The band has toured all over the USA.