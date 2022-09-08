2022 NFL Regular Season - Week 1 picks

This time of the year is absolutely wonderful because today is the first day of the National Football League (NFL) regular season. I will be making picks again like I did last season. To all of the trolls that complained last year, I dare you to step up to the challenge and put your picks in the comments.

Football Pixabay

Thursday, September 8th

8:20 PM EST - Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams

During a preseason scrimmage last month, Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald was trying to hit Bengals players with helmets. During their Super Bowl victory, Donald was able to run roughshod through the Cincinnati Bengals. However, the Bengals beefed up their offensive line in the off-season. The Bengals were blocking him so good in practice that Donald began to swing helmets at them. This incident is proof that Donald has lost a step, which means the Rams defensive pressure will not be up to par against the Bills offensive line. Pick: Bills.

Sunday, September 11th

1 PM EST - New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons

Many people thought that Saints RB Alvin Kamara would miss the first part of the season because he beat the stuffing out of a guy in Las Vegas in February. However, the legal proceedings on the assault has been delayed. The delay means that Kamara is playing this week. Pick: Saints.

1 PM EST - Cleveland Browns at Carolina Panthers

The first game for Panthers QB Baker Mayfield will be against his former team. He will be locked in for this revenge game. Pick: Panthers.

1 PM EST - San Francisco 49ers at Chicago Bears

Back in 2017, the Niners bilked the Bears in one of the worst trades in NFL history in which the Bears traded up to prevent the 49ers from drafting QB Mitch Trubisky. The issue was that the Niners were not going to draft Trubisky. The Bears did not have to make that trade.

Last year, the 49ers traded up for QB Trey Lance while the Bears traded up for QB Justin Fields. During this past off-season, the idea was to give Lance the starting position and to trade QB Jimmy Garoppolo, the Niners starting QB last season. However, the Niners organization has so much confidence in Lance that they re-signed Garoppolo to be the backup quarterback. Well, maybe the Niners should have traded up for Justin Fields. Oh, the irony! Pick: Bears.

1 PM EST - Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals

Earlier this week, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced that the starting QB will be Mitch Trubisky. Pick: Bengals.

1 PM EST - Philadelphia Eagles at Detroit Lions

Last season, the Eagles defeated the Lions by a score of 44-6. Detroit is not making up 38 points on Philly in one season. Pick: Eagles.

1 PM EST - Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans

The Colts appear to be a clear-cut favorite with new QB Matt Ryan. Pick: Colts.

1 PM EST - Baltimore Ravens at New York Jets

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is back after dealing with so many injuries from last season. Pick: Ravens.

1 PM EST - Jacksonville Jaguars at Washington Commanders

New Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson is very familiar with Washington because he used to coach against Washington twice a year in Philadelphia. Pederson is 6-4 as a coach against Washington. His familiarity with Washington could give Jacksonville an edge in this game. Pick: Jaguars.

4:25 PM EST - New York Giants at Tennessee Titans

Titans RB Derrick Henry will have a field day against the Giants. Pick: Titans.

4:25 PM EST - Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins is suspended for the first six weeks of the season. Last season, Hopkins missed the last five games of the season. The Cardinals went from being a Super Bowl contender to being a has-been as they went 1-4 without him. Pick: Chiefs.

4:25 PM EST - Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers

In the final game of the regular season, the Raiders defeated the Chargers in order to qualify for the playoffs while sending the Chargers home in a win or go home game. The Raiders will have the psychological advantage. Pick: Raiders.

4:25 PM EST - Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings

Green Bay has been having wide receiver issues in training camp. Pick: Vikings.

8:20 PM EST - Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Last season, the Cowboys and Buccaneers played in a Week 1 instant classic with Tampa Bay winning 31-29. However, Dallas only lost that game because the kicker missed two field goals. The Cowboys have a new kicker now. Pick: Cowboys.

Monday, September 12th

8:15 PM EST - Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks

QB Russell Wilson was traded from the Seahawks to the Broncos during the off-season. Wilson's first game will be back in Seattle. "Broncos Country, let's ride!" Pick: Broncos.