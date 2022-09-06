2022 NBA Draft Review: Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets qualified for the NBA Playoffs for the fourth season in a row last season. Unfortunately, the Nuggets had to play the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference first round.

Denver did not have the offensive firepower to stay with the eventual NBA champs. However, the Nuggets decided to go for more defense this season by trading Will Barton and Monte Morris to the Washington Wizards for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ish Smith. Also, the Nuggets signed free agents Bruce Brown and DeAndre Jordan. The Nuggets organization are banking on Jamal Murray and Michael Porter, Jr. to remain healthy for the upcoming season.

Denver also added three draft picks to the roster from this year's NBA Draft. Here is a look at who the Nuggets selected.

NBA Basketball Pixabay

Round 1, Pick 21: Christian Braun, F, Kansas. 6'7", 209 lbs (14.1 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 2.8 apg, 1.0 spg, 38.6% 3-pt FG%).

Braun overcame a sophomore slump at Kansas to be one of the integral players on a team that won the NCAA Championship. He was able to become a better all-around player by improving his jump shot and by making better cuts on offense. His shot is streaky, but he maintains his solid play on defense throughout each and every game. He could possibly see some time off of the bench at small forward.

Round 1, Pick 30: Peyton Watson, F, UCLA. 6'8", 200 lbs (3.3 ppg, 2.9 rpg).

Watson was a high school All-American, but he was not able to adapt his game to the physicality of the Pac-12. However, he will be given the chance to develop because his rookie contract is guaranteed. He will more than likely begin his pro career in the G League.

Round 2, Pick 16: Ismael Kamagate, C, Paris Basketball. 6'11", 230 lbs (11.3 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 1.6 bpg).

Kamagate's game is solely within the paint. He was a decent shot-blocker while playing professionally in France last season. Based upon his statistics, he would need to play one or two more seasons in Europe before making an impact with Denver.

The Nuggets are forced to stash picks almost on a yearly basis because the cold weather during the winter keeps free agents away. Watson and Kamagate will be given time to develop. Braun could help out right away off of the bench. Grade: C+.