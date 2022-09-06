New Apple Event scheduled for 9/7

The tech giant Apple will be conducting a new event on Wednesday, September 7th at 10 AM PST. You will be able to watch the Apple Event on Apple's website or on the Apple TV app. The claim is that Apple could possibly have as many as 40 million subscribers to Apple TV. However, I personally do not know anyone that actually subscribes to Apple TV, which means that people will be watching this free event from the website.

Apple Pixabay

The people at Apple have not divulged what this new Apple Event will be about on Wednesday. However, speculation is running wild about the new releases that could be showcased at this event.

From what experts are saying, Apple will be releasing the iPhone14. The features on the iPhone14 will have to be pretty stellar in order to make someone buy this version to supplant the other 13 versions that people possess.

From what is being reported, the iPhone 14 will not be that much different from the iPhone13. However, experts have underestimated Apple in the past when Apple released the Apple Watch in 2014 without too many leaks.

Speaking of the Apple Watch, the Apple Watch 8 could also be released during the Apple Event on Wednesday. The main difference is that the screen on the watch could be smaller than the Apple Watch 7. From an aesthetic standpoint, having a smaller screen on the Apple Watch makes plenty of sense since the screen is about two inches wide. People are tired of walking around with Minecraft blocks on their wrists.