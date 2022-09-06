Bad Mary in concert on 9/7

After stuffing your face during the Labor Day weekend, you will need to work some of those extra pounds off. Get your dance on by going to a punk rock concert.

The groups Bad Mary, Crawl Spaces, The Knottie Boys, and Smol Data will be in concert on Wednesday, September 7th at 6:30 PM EST at the Amityville Music Hall. Tickets for the event are $12. Amityville Music Hall is located at 198 Broadway in Amityville.

Musical notes Pixabay

Bad Mary is based in New York and has been making albums since 2013. The group has toured all over the world, and will grace the Amityville Music Hall in their home state. Their music sort of reminds me of the B-52's, but with a little bit more edge.

Crawl Spaces is an electronic punk band from Lansing, MI. Crawl Spaces is a new band that was formed from two previous bands. The band's music is punk rock with a blend of synthesizers, which allows for the band to transcend other genres of music.

The Knottie Boys have been making music since 2017. They label their style of music as alternative punk. The guitars are played with a punk rock edge with the lyrics being sung in the style of alternative music. Combining these types of genres makes their music sound more unique than other bands in the rock genre.

Smol Data is an rock group from New York that has been on the indie scene since 2018. The group blends electronica and rock in a wonderful way.