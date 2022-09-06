2022 NBA Draft Review: Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks shocked the basketball world by giving the Phoenix Suns one of the biggest Game 7 losses in NBA history with a 123-90 victory in the Western Conference semifinals. The Mavericks were then ousted in five games by the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals.

The goal for Dallas this off-season was to make the team not be totally dependent upon perimeter scoring. The Mavericks addressed that issue by trading five players for power forward Christian Wood. With this trade, Dallas has once again put themselves in the mix as a playoff contender for next season.

NBA basketball Pixabay

After all of this wheeling and dealing was done by the Mavericks, they ended up with one pick in the second round. Here is a look at who Dallas selected in this year's NBA Draft.

Round 2, Pick 7: Jaden Hardy, G, G League Ignite. 6'4", 198 lbs (19.5 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 3.6 apg, 1.2 spg).

Hardy is a pure scorer that is great on iso plays and in transition. He also can drive to the lane and is strong enough to take the contact. He will have to improve his shooting from the three-point line. Fortunately, he was drafted on a team that has plenty of three-point shooters.

It remains to be seen how much playing time Hardy will see this season because the Mavericks have plenty of perimeter players: Luka Doncic, Tim Hardaway, Jr., Dorian Finney-Smith, and Spencer Dinwiddie. He may see some time though so that Doncic does not have to make a play on each and every possession. Grade: B-.