Blood drive at USF on 9/6

The American Red Cross will be holding a blood drive at the University of St. Francis (USF) Assembly Hall Gymnasium from 1 PM CST until 6 PM. The Assembly Hall Gymnasium is located at the St. Clare Campus located at 1550 Plainfield Road in Joliet near the intersection of Plainfield Road and Theodore Road.

Donate Blood Save Lives Pixabay

Your blood donation really matters because each and every blood donation has the capability of saving three lives in the future. At the time of this writing, there are only seven appointment times that are open on the American Red Cross website. The open times are at 1 PM, 1:30 PM, 2 PM, 2:30 PM, 4:30 PM, 5 PM, and 5:30 PM. Please register before showing up on Tuesday because the time needed to donate blood usually takes between fifteen and thirty minutes.

Your blood donation matters even now more than ever because blood supplies are running low. Earlier this year, the American Red Cross stated that this country was experiencing its first-ever blood supply crisis. Blood supplies are at their lowest in ten years. Some blood centers throughout the nation are so low that they only have a one-day supply available for hospitals. The lack of blood supply could delay life-saving surgeries from being performed.

Other contributing factors to a lower blood supply has been an increase in violent crimes and in automobile accidents. The crime rate this year is still higher than the crime rate before the pandemic. More and more people are committing acts of desperation due to inflation. US automobile accidents are at their highest rate this year in 20 years.

If you have some time on Tuesday, then you have the chance to donate blood.