Labor Day 2022 Parade in Naperville

The Naperville Jaycees will be conducting the Labor Day Parade on Monday, September 5th at 10 AM CST. The Labor Day Parade will begin at Naperville North High School located at 899 N. Mill Street. The parade route will go from Naperville North to Naperville Central High School located at 440 Aurora Avenue.

The Labor Day Parade route is a little over a mile long with the parade ending in downtown Naperville. This parade is a big deal because it is sponsored by Uber Eats. The three grand marshals for the event are 2022 Special Olympics gold medalists Ryan Gronowski, Lou Pisani, and Peter Silagi.

American flag Pixabay

Do not go home after the parade is over because Monday is the last day of this year's Naperville Jaycees Last Fling Festival in downtown Naperville. Admission to the fest is free of charge. Food and expo vendors will be on Jackson Avenue between Eagle Street and Main Street. Some of the food items that will be sold will be pizza, hot dogs, tacos, and pierogis. You can then finish that off with ice cream or shaved ice for dessert.

Do not forget to bring the entire family because there will also be a carnival on the premises west of Jackson Avenue and Eagle Street. The carnival will be open from 10 AM until 8 PM with ride tickets costing $1.25 apiece with a ride costing between two and six tickets.

There cannot be any festival without music, so you will be able to see a couple of bands in concert at the Coors Light Chill Stage located at Jackson and Main. The first group that will hit the stage will be Rick Lindy and the Wild Ones at noon. They are a local group that performs rock hits from the '50's, '60's, and the '70's throughout the Chicago area.

The second group that will be on stage is Arra Classic Rock at 3:45 PM. They have been covering classic rock hits in the Chicago area for the past three decades.

Proceeds from the Last Fling go to non-profit organizations throughout the city of Naperville and DuPage County.