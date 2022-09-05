CARRE releases new song on Labor Day weekend

CARRE has been tearing up the the Southern California indie scene since 2020. Their eclectic style has invigorated music fans all over the world from Paris to Los Angeles over the past few years. Their uniqueness is a breath of fresh air that is a cut above other independent music artists.

Over this Labor Day weekend, CARRE has released a new single that is titled "Brothers." The track is a journey that will bring a new sense of enthusiasm to your mind. The song has an influence from techno and deep house. You can either kick back and relax while listening to this song or have you on the dance floor showing off your new moves while partying this Labor Day weekend. You can listen to their song below in order to experience this new music.

Keveen Baudouin is one of the key members of the group CARRE that is currently based in Los Angeles. He explains what he is bringing to the ears of listeners on "Brothers."

"We try to treat music like paintings or pictures with a very present imagery in mind at all times. I never want to be too literal with anything in lyrics and leave space for the listener to make sense of it on [their] own."

Musical notes Pixabay

This quote is quite refreshing to hear from a musical artist because the goal of any music song is to give the listeners the space to interpret how they feel about the song. The conveying of this concept allows for the listeners to become more emotionally attached to the track.