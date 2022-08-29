2022 NBA Draft Review: Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls reached the NBA Playoffs for the first time in five years last season. However, late-season injuries derailed what could have been a monumental season. Despite of a season-ending injury to PG Lonzo Ball, the Bulls finished with a 46-36 regular season record and the #6 seed in the Eastern Conference. However, they lost 4-1 in the first round to the Milwaukee Bucks.

For this NBA Draft, two things must definitely be addressed. Chicago needs a wing defender. Did you know that opponents outscored the Bulls throughout the entire season (9,184 points to 9,152 points)? Adding a defender would help Chicago be more dominant this season. Also, the Bulls will need to find another ball-handler because Ball is still recovering from a torn meniscus. Fortunately, the Bulls had a first-round pick to address these issues.

NBA Basketball Pixabay

Round 1, Pick 18: Dalen Terry - G - Arizona. 6'7", 195 lbs (8 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 3.9 apg, 1.2 spg, 36.4% 3-pt %).

Terry could end up being the piece that was missed from the Bulls roster last season, a wing defender that can also hit the three-pointer on the defensive end. Also, his decision-making on the court is excellent. Although Terry came off of the bench for Arizona, he still averaged almost four assists a game while playing on the wing. That sort of statistic is rare in college basketball.

Adding his energy off of the bench with Alex Caruso, Ayo Dosunmu, Andre Drummond, and Goran Dragic will finally give the Bulls depth this season. He did injure his hamstring during the Summer League, but he will be fully healthy for training camp. Grade: C+.