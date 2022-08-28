I-80 Repairs in Will County begin on 8/29

Last week, the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced that repairs along Interstate 80 in Will County will begin on Monday, August 29th. The infrastructure repairs is estimated to take about eight weeks unless there are unforeseen circumstances like weather.

Under Construction sign Pixabay

The first reconstruction project will begin at the Richards Street exit in Joliet. On Monday, the eastbound I-80 exit ramp will be closed. The ramp at Richards Street is expected to be closed for two to three months. A detour will be established at the Briggs Street exit that will direct drivers back to Richards Street. Please do follow the detour signs because I will not be taking your calls asking for help or for a neighboorhood pass if you end up lost on the east side of Joliet.

The second phase of the reconstruction project will be from September 8-12. One of the eastbound lanes on I-80 will be closed from Raynor Avenue to Gardner Avenue along with the eastbound ramp to Chicago Street (US Route 52/Illinois Route 53). The lane closure will allow for IDOT workers to patch up and resurface the closed lane on the bridge that goes over the Des Plaines River.

For those five days, you will want to stay away from this area along I-80 because the traffic will be atrocious. Many trucks that normally turn onto the Chicago Street eastbound ramp to go south to all of the various warehouses located south of Joliet will have to be rerouted.

Finally, different lanes and ramps eastbound and westbound along a 16 mile stretch of I-80 will be shut down over the next eight weekends between Ridge Road in Minooka and the US Route 30 exit. If you will be driving along this stretch over the next couple of months, then make sure that you leave a few minutes earlier than usual.