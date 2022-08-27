Charlotte, NC

2022 NBA Draft Review: Charlotte Hornets

Adrian Holman

The good news is that the Charlotte Hornets qualified for the play-in games into the NBA Playoffs for the second straight season. The bad news is that they were thoroughly routed as the #10 seed in both of those games.

The reason for the two losses in these two big games is due to their lack of team defense. Last season, the Hornets gave up 114.9 points per game. That type of defense is reminiscent of the ABA back in the day. Basically, Charlotte needed to draft a high-level defender in this season's NBA Draft.

Round 1, Pick 15: Mark Williams - C - Duke. 6'10", 242 lbs (11.2 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 2.8 bpg, 72.1% FG%).

Williams was arguably the best post defender in the draft. His offensive game is mostly put-backs and dunks, but his defense is held in high regard. He is able to hold his own on post defense without any help as well as leaving his defender to make blocks. He also was not out of place out on the perimeter on pick-and-roll switches on defense. Plus, he is fundamentally sound on defense because he did not foul out of any games last season.

What he does on the court is not flashy, but what he does is exactly what the Charlotte Hornets need with their matador defense. The Hornets need so much defensive help that Williams should start immediately due to his defensive play. This pick by the Hornets gives the franchise a chance to be better than last season. Grade: A.

