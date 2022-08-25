Canton, OH

2022 Freedom Bowl on 8/26 and 8/27

Adrian Holman

Normally, the Tom Benson Football Hall of Fame Stadium is only used for the NFL Hall of Fame Game to kick off the preseason. However, this year is different because the Hall of Fame Stadium will be used this weekend for the Freedom Bowl.

The Freedom Bowl is one of the biggest high school football events across the USA at the beginning of the season. Ten of the best teams in high school will go against each other on Friday, August 26th and Saturday, August 27th. The Freedom Bowl has been in existence since 2018. Proceeds from the Freedom Bowl games will go to benefit wounded veterans and their families.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zThK6_0hUR7vAq00
FootballPixabay

Two games will be played on Friday and three games will be played on Saturday. Tickets for both Friday games are $15 and tickets for the three Saturday games are $15. Tickets for all five games will be $25.

Here is a look at the 2022 Freedom Bowl schedule. All times for the games will be on Eastern Standard Time (EST).

Friday, August 26th

5:30 PM: Christian Brothers Catholic (MO) vs Milton High School (GA).

Christian Brothers have won three of the last five state championships in Missouri. The impact player to watch is RB Jeremiyah Love, who is fielding offers from Alabama, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oregon, and Texas A&M. Milton High School will be looking to bounce back from their opening-game loss to Lipscomb Academy (TN).

8:30 PM: St. Edward's (OH) vs Central Catholic (PA).

The Ohio-Pennsylvania rivalry continues on with this game between St. Edward's and Central Catholic. St. Edward's is currently ranked #1 in the state of Ohio, while Central Catholic is ranked #2 in the state of Pennsylvania.

Saturday, August 27th

2 PM: Clarkson North (Canada) vs Perry High School (OH).

Clarkson North in Ontario is seeking to become one of the best teams in North America this season. They have set their goals to reach the NFL instead of the CFL. Perry High School is one of the perennial powers in Ohio, but they were clobbered last week.

5 PM: Camden High School (NJ) vs Chardon High School (OH).

Camden is generally known as a basketball power, but they are looking to make inroads in football as well. Chardon is looking to hold on to their status as a football power. They are currently ranked #11 in the state of Ohio.

8 PM: St. Frances Academy (MD) vs East St. Louis (IL).

The game between St. Frances Academy and East St. Louis is one of the top 10 high school games of the week. The Freedom Bowl definitely save the best game for last.

# freedom bowl# football# high school football# hall of fame stadium# wounded veterans

