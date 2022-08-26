Corn Fest 2022: 8/26 - 8/28

The biggest event of the year in DeKalb is happening this weekend with Corn Fest 2022. The event started back in 1957 with a corn boil. After 65 years, the Corn Fest is one of the biggest festivals in the state of Illinois smack dab in the middle of downtown DeKalb.

The Corn Fest area will be blocked off between Oak Street and Franklin street from north to south and between First Street and Fourth Street from east to west. The area for the Corn Fest will be a 4x4 block of streets, which means that there will be plenty of space for this extravaganza.

Corn Pixabay

Corn Fest 2022 will take place from Friday, August 26th until Sunday, August 28th. The festival hours are 3 PM CST to 11 PM on Friday, 11 AM to 11 PM on Saturday, and 11 AM to 6 PM on Sunday. General admission will be $10 per day or $25 for all three days.

A carnival will be at the north side of the area that will be blocked off. The entrance to the carnival will be on Locust Street. Each ride ticket will cost $1.50 apiece.

The Corn Fest will make their most money at the Beer Garden. Admission to the Beer Garden will be $10 each and every day of the event. Since partygoers are not allowed to bring their own alcoholic beverages into Corn Fest, that means that plenty of participants will be forking over the extra ten bucks all weekend long.

The Sound Stage entrance will be located on Lincoln Highway next to the food and vendor booths. All three days will be filled with the best of the best cover bands in the Midwest.

The main event for Corn Fest 2022 is still the corn boil. The Chuck Siebrasse Corn Boil will take place on Saturday between 11 AM and 2 PM. Get there early because the corn usually runs out before 2 PM.