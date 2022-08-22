Boston, MA

2022 NBA Draft Review: Boston Celtics

Adrian Holman

The Boston Celtics endured two grueling seven-game series against the Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat in order to win the Eastern Conference Championship in the NBA Playoffs. However, they lost in the NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors.

Instead of feeling sorry for themselves, the Celtics went all-in and traded five players and next year's first round draft pick for Pacers G Malcolm Brogdon. Plus, Boston had a second round pick that will add even more depth to the Celtics roster. Here is a look at who Boston selected in this year's NBA Draft.

Round 2, Pick 23: J.D. Davison - PG - Alabama. 6'3", 195 lbs (8.5 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 4.3 apg).

Davison was the spark plug off of the bench for an underachieving Alabama squad last season. He can shoot from long-range or can drive into the lane and finish. His three-point shooting needs to be more consistent (30.1% from the three-point line). He gained notoriety in his only season at Alabama for his hair. The hair does not cut down on his speed or his jumping ability. The hair could possibly make him more aerodynamic when he plays.

The Celtics really do not need a point guard because Brogdon, Marcus Smart, and Payton Pritchard are on the roster. However, Boston lost in the NBA Finals to Golden State due to the Warriors depth at guard. Adding more point guards also ensures that the offense has the potential to be even better without having Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown going coast-to-coast on almost every possession. Grade: C+.

