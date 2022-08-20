Dog Beach Party on 8/20

We are in the middle of the dog days of August. We are also in the middle of National Dog Month in which mankind is celebrating man's best friend. To commemorate this occasion, the Northwestern University Postdoctoral Association (NUPA) is holding a Dog Beach Party at the Montrose Dog Beach on Saturday, August 20th at 3 PM CST.

Dog at animal shelter Pixabay

Your dog is probably worn out like the dog in the picture due to the heat of summer. You can take your dog to the Dog Beach Party at the beach so that you and your dog can run around in the water close to the beach. Please stay in the shallow water so that you and your dog do not end up in the middle of Lake Michigan.

The Montrose Beach dog friendly area is located at 601 W. Lawrence Avenue in Chicago. For this part of the beach to remain a dog friendly area, you will have to do your part while you are at the Dog Beach Party because there are a few rules at the Montrose Dog Beach, such as no food being allowed and that you have to clean up your dog poop.

The Dog Beach Party is free of charge, but your dog must have a DFA tag that costs $15. You will have to register for the dog beach party on Saturday at this link.

The site does not say what type of festivities will take place at the Dog Beach Party, but you should not care about that because you will be at the beach with your dog. That's enough fun on a Saturday afternoon. Give your dog a DogBreak today.