Atlanta, GA

2022 NBA Draft Review: Atlanta Hawks

Adrian Holman

The Atlanta Hawks (43-39) were looking to replicate their playoff success from two seasons ago when they reached the NBA Eastern Conference Finals. However, injuries to key players led to the Hawks being ousted in the first round against the Miami Heat.

Atlanta has gone all in for this upcoming season by trading for PG Dejounte Murray. The Hawks traded three first round picks back to San Antonio, so this year's NBA Draft had to count. Here is a look at who the Hawks selected in the offseason.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DMWG5_0hJvsSMU00
NBA basketballPixabay

Round 1, Pick 16: A.J. Griffin - SF - Duke. 6'6", 222 lbs (10.4 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 44.7% 3 PT%).

Griffin started off his freshman season off of the bench, but became a starter during the middle of the season due to injury. Griffin took advantage of that opportunity by averaging double-digits in scoring and by making opponents pay from the three-point line. He will be a valuable option off of the bench for the Hawks if his shooting remains consistent. He also brings it on the defensive end, which is absolutely necessary for an Atlanta team that gave up 111.4 points per game.

Round 2, Pick 21: Tyrese Martin - SF - UConn. 6'6", 215 lbs (13.6 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 43.0% 3 PT%).

The Hawks swapped second-round picks with the Golden State Warriors in order to acquire Martin. Martin was one of the best players in the Big East over the past couple of years. Martin can shoot from the perimeter and can rebound at a high level for a wing player. He dropped to the second round because of his shot selection. If he improves his shot selection, then he could also see some time off of the bench.

The Hawks did well in this draft by selecting two players that adds depth at shooting guard and at small forward. Grade: B-.

# atlanta hawks# dejounte murray# aj griffin# tyrese martin# nba draft 2022

Comments / 0

Published by

I like to write about sports. I am a dwarf at 4'7" tall.

Plainfield, IL
1023 followers

