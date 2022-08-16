Frankfort Township Career Fair on 8/17

Frankfort Township will be holding a career fair on Wednesday, August 17th from 4 PM CST to 6 PM CST at the Frankfort Township Building located at 11000 Lincoln Highway (US Route 30). To register in advance for the Frankfort Township Career Fair, then you can head over to this link so that you will have an advantage over the masses of people that will be there looking for employment.

Interstate highway Pixabay

Take advantage of this career fair because August is generally the best month to find employment. Many college students that have summer jobs will be returning back to school in a week or two. That means that there will be many open job opportunities that can be filled by you. You will be able to find a job so that money will be back in your pocket due to inflation increasing your expenses. You will be able to find a job so that you will have money around Christmas time in order to buy presents for your children or for your significant other.

Representatives from various local businesses will be present at the Frankfort Township Career Fair on Wednesday. You will have two hours to give them your best impression. Some of the open positions will be in manufacturing, hospitality, administrative, and warehousing. Basically, there will be an open position that fits your skill set or that will give you a chance to go down a different career path.

The registration form for this event is very simple to fill out. The five questions on the form are basic questions that ask for some of your general information.