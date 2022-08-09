Back 2 School Picnic scheduled for 8/13

I know that parents are anticipating the happiness that they will experience by knowing that their children will be going back to school later on this month. However, the children need to be prepared so that they will be able to increase their knowledge and to acquire the highest grades possible.

To have the children fully prepared for the next school year, the Speak Up & Vote movement along with One Joliet Coalition is sponsoring the 2nd Annual Community Back 2 School Picnic at Varnado Park. Varnado Park is located on the south side of Joliet at the corner of Water Street and McDonough Street.

Chalkboard Pixabay

The Back 2 School Picnic will be held from 12 PM CST until 5 PM CST. Admission to this community picnic is free. Plenty of music and games will keep children entertained throughout the afternoon. Please arrive as early as possible to the extravaganza because free school supplies will be passed out to the children at a first-come, first-serve basis.

One of the major things that prevents children from learning in school is the lack of school supplies. One would think that children would not have to be concerned with not having pencils, pens, papers, and folders at any time during their experience in school, but up to 15 million children within the United States of America do not have the sufficient amount of school supplies to last throughout this upcoming school year.

Please bring your lawn chairs so that you will have somewhere to sit in the park because Varnado Park is an open area with baseball fields. There will also be local vendors there so that you will be able to support small businesses. The best part of this picnic is that the food is free.