Kendall County Fair scheduled for 8/4 - 8/7

The Kendall County Fair Association will be holding the Kendall County Fair at the Kendall County Fairgrounds on Illinois Route 47 in Yorkville from Thursday, August 4th until Sunday, August 7th. The Kendall County Fair is one of the oldest county fairs in the USA with the first fair being held in 1841.

Barn Pixabay

The festivities on Thursday begin at 8 AM CST with free admission for everyone on Thursday. The main purpose for any county fair is to showcase the various 4-H agricultural programs provided to the youth in the community. On Thursday morning, there will be a 4-H goat show at 8 AM and a 4-H sheep show at 8:30 AM.

The showcase event for Thursday will be the 20th Annual Western Speed Show at the fair. The speed show is an open contest for adults and children that is normally seen at rodeo events. Contestants can win prizes by racing horses around poles, barrels, or flags.

The fair will be open from 8:30 AM until midnight on Friday. More 4-H shows will be done throughout the morning and the afternoon. Admission will be free on Friday until 3 PM. After 3 PM, the price at the gate will be $10. However, the price for admission will be worth it because the first night of tractor pulls begins at 6:30 PM. You will be able to see which piece of machinery has the most horsepower. The main event for the night will be at 9 PM until midnight when country music star Ashley Victoria performs.

Saturday will be the most packed day of the fair with the admission stipulations being the same as on Friday. The 4-H shows will be completed in the morning. Judges will pick the winning animals. Those animals will then be involved in a Parade of Champions at 2 PM. The final night of the Truck and Tractor Pull begins at 6:30 PM. Closing out Saturday night from 9 PM until midnight will be the Nashville Electric Company Band. They will cover classic and current country music hits.

Admission will be free again on Sunday from 8 AM until 3 PM. The county fair will be holding a craft show all day long. You will be able to buy all sorts of crafts from local vendors. An auto show was also scheduled on Sunday, but was unfortunately cancelled.

Throughout all four days, there will be food vendors on site selling different kinds of food. Plus, no county fair could be a county fair without a beer garden. Of course, there will be a beer garden. If you choose to go, then you will have fun at this year's Kendall County Fair.