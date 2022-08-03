Chicago Sports and Entertainment Career Fair on 8/5

TeamWork Online is sponsoring the Chicago Sports and Entertainment Career Fair on Friday, August 5th from 3 PM CST to 6 PM CST. The career fair will be hosted by the Chicago Sky at the Wintrust Center in the South Loop.

The price for general admission for the career fair is $30. You can upgrade your ticket to $50 so that you will be able to attend the executive panel in which you will be able to speak with personnel from the major sports clubs in the area. After the career fair is over, you will be given a ticket to watch the Chicago Sky, the defending WNBA champions, take on the Washington Mystics at 7 PM CST.

WNBA logo WNBA

Normally, career fairs are free of charge. However, the cost of this fair will be worth it because you will be able to present your resume and you will be able to introduce yourself to personnel from the largest sporting institutions in the Chicago area. Here is a list of the personnel that will be at the Chicago Sports and Entertainment Career Fair.

- Chicago Sky (WNBA)

- Chicago Bulls (NBA)

- Chicago Cubs (MLB)

- Chicago White Sox (MLB)

- Chicago Steel (USHL)

- Chicago Wolves (AHL)

- United Center

- University of Notre Dame

These sporting companies really are looking for new talent that they can hire who are enthusiastic about sports. Even if you are not hired, then the connections that you make will be a definite bonus in the future.

I have previously attended one of these career fairs in the past. Even though I was never hired by any of these companies, I still have a few of the personnel as connections on LinkedIn which has really helped my network capabilities going forward.

Dress for success and bring plenty of copies of your resume.