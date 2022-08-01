2022 McHenry County Fair scheduled for 8/2 to 8/7

The McHenry County Fair Association will be holding the 74th annual McHenry County Fair at the McHenry County Fairgrounds in Woodstock from Tuesday, August 2nd until Sunday, August 7th. You will be able to have so much fun this week because the McHenry County Fair is where farm and families meet.

Barn Pixabay

The McHenry County Fair will be opened from noon until 11 PM CST on Tuesday. For the rest of the days of the fair, you will need plenty of caffeine because the hours will be 7 AM until 11 PM Wednesday through Saturday and 7 AM to 8 PM on Sunday.

The price for admission on Tuesday will be $5 for everyone. Admission will go up to $10 for adults for Wednesday through Sunday with free admission for children under five years of age. However, you can save even more money by buying a weekly admission pass for $30.

Having a carnival is mandatory at every county fair. The all day pass to the carnival is $30. The carnival will open at 4 PM on Tuesday, at 1 PM Wednesday through Friday, and at noon on Saturday and Sunday. You can also receive a discounted rate on the carnival rate on Wednesday through Friday between 1 PM and 4 PM for $25.

This McHenry County Fair will be filled with plenty of events. On every day of the fair, there will be a wood carving show, a lumberjack show, a petting zoo, and a fire arms safety class.

Each day will have a major event in the grandstand area of the fairgrounds. The Miss McHenry County Pageant will be on Tuesday at 5:30 PM. The ISP Truck and Tractor pulls will be on Wednesday at 4 PM. The Big Air ATV show will be on Thursday at 7 PM. There will be a rodeo show on Friday at 6:45 PM followed by the 57th Annual McHenry County Fair Talent Show contest.

Saturday night is the big night for the McHenry County Fair because two major country music stars will be in concert. Country music singer Sara Evans hit the stage at 7:30 PM with Big & Rich being the main event at 9:30 PM. Tickets for the concert range from $45 to $150.

On Sunday, there will be two demolition derby shows at 2:30 PM and 5 PM.

The McHenry County Fairgrounds is located at 12015 Country Club Road in Woodstock, IL. The Fairgrounds is located right off of Illinois Route 47 between US Route 14 and Illinois Route 120.