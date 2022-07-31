Joliet bridge closures scheduled in August 2022

The summer of 2022 is just like previous summers in the city of Joliet solely because of the bridge closures. The drawbridges in the downtown area of Joliet were manufactured in the 1930's, which means that all five bridges over the Des Plaines River must have yearly maintenance done or the bridges would collapse into the water.

Two of the five bridges will be closed for some time during the month of August. The first bridge closure will be the McDonough Street bridge on Monday, August 1st. This bridge closure will affect the residents that live on the south side of Joliet and truck drivers that have to travel eastward along US Route 52 and US Route 6 to the plethora of warehouses located on Illinois Route 53.

Under construction Pixabay

Due to the importance of this bridge, the construction is scheduled to last only one week unless further repairs are necessary. To alleviate traffic issues that will occur next week, the Jackson Street bridge is scheduled to reopen on Monday morning. The Jackson Street bridge has been closed since the end of April. The reopening of the Jackson Street bridge will also cause for traffic in downtown Joliet to be less congested.

The McDonough Street bridge will not be the only bridge closed during the month of August. The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) has also announced that the Cass Street bridge will be closed on Monday, August 8th. The Cass Street bridge is expected to be closed for two to three months. This bridge closure will cause many delays because this bridge is a part of US Route 30. Please plan accordingly for these bridge closures.