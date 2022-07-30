Chicago, IL

GhanaFest at Washington Park on 7/30

Adrian Holman

The Ghana National Council will be holding the 34th GhanaFest at Washington Park on Saturday, July 30th from 10 AM to 10 PM CST. Tickets will be $15 at the gate for unlimited access to GhanaFest. Washington Park is located at 5600 South Russell in the Windy City.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aNwDT_0gyNQd5B00
Outline of Ghana with flagPixabay

The theme for GhanaFest is "Sankofa." The term sankofa is a word from the Akan tribe in Ghana which means "it is not taboo to fetch what is at risk of being left behind." The literal translation is "return, go, look, seek, and take." Basically, we must go back and learn about past historical accounts and events in order to give us a strong foundation for the future.

During GhanaFest, musicians of Ghanaian descent will perform on stage throughout the afternoon and the evening. Various food vendors will be selling classic Ghanaian dishes such as banku (cassava dough), waakye (rice and beans), and red red (bean and fish stew with fried plantains). Other vendors will be there selling clothing (kente cloth) along with art and jewelry from Ghana.

There will also be a parade of chiefs in which the various tribal cheiftans and the queen mothers will be involved in the ceremony. "Acknowledge the tribal chief" because he sits at the "head of the table."

Plenty of activities and games will keep the children occupied at the Youth Village such as a dancing competition and a trivia contest about Ghana.

On Sunday, July 31st, GhanaFest will hold their first-ever GhanaFest official soccer match between descendants of Ghana against descendants of Liberia at 6220 S. Stony Island at 4 PM. Tickets are free for the soccer game. You can register for tickets at this link.

Here are highlights from the 2019 GhanaFest.

