2022 NFL Draft Review: Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans won their second straight AFC South Division title last season with a 12-5 regular season record. The Titans appeared to be in the running for the AFC Championship because they won the division even though RB Derrick Henry missed half of the season. Plus, Tennessee had defeated the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills, the other two major AFC contenders, in the regular season.

Everything seemed to be aligning perfectly for the Titans, but they lost 19-16 in the playoffs to the Cincinnati Bengals even though Tennessee's defense had nine sacks in the game. The offense really needs some help because the Titans traded WR A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles. Let us see if Tennessee addressed these issues in this year's NFL Draft.

Round 1, Pick 18: Treylon Burks - WR - Arkansas. 6'2", 225 lbs (66 rec, 1,104 yds, 11 TD).

Burks led the Razorbacks in receiving yards over the past three seasons. He actually dropped in this draft because of his 40 time of 4.55. Nevertheless, he has the size to become an elite receiver in the NFL because of yards after the catch.

Round 2, Pick 3: Roger McCreary - CB - Auburn. 5'11", 190 lbs (2 INT, 14 pass break-ups, 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack).

McCreary adds depth to the secondary. He could see some time because he disrupts passes and he can also run corner blitzes on passing downs.

Round 3, Pick 5: Nicholas Petit-Frere - OT - Ohio State. 6'5", 316 lbs.

Petit-Frere started at right tackle and at left tackle during his college career. He adds depth at offensive tackle.

Round 3, Pick 22: Malik Willis - QB - Liberty. 6'0 1/2", 219 lbs (2,857 passing yds, 27 TD, 12 INT, 878 rushing yds, 13 rushing TD).

The reason why the Titans lost to the Bengals even though Tennessee had nine sacks was because QB Ryan Tannehill threw three interceptions in that game. Willis will be the back-up QB for the time being. He still needs time to develop, but he could potentially be a starter in the future.

Round 4, Pick 26: Hassan Hankins - RB - Michigan. 6'2", 228 lbs (1,327 rushing yds, 20 TD).

The Titans are already stacked at running back, but drafting Hankins in the fourth round is a steal. Some teams are three-deep at RB, but the Titans will quadruple down on the run game with four RB's on the depth chart.

Round 4, Pick 38: Chigoziem Okonkwo - TE - Maryland. 6'2 1/2", 238 lbs (52 rec, 447 yds, 5 TD).

Okonkwo could see some time as the 3rd or 4th TE in the rotation.

Round 5, Pick 20: Kyle Phillips - WR - UCLA. 5'11", 189 lbs (59 rec, 739 yds, 10 TD).

Phillips could see some time as a possession receiver in the slot or as punt returner (496 return yds with 2 TD in his college career).

Round 6, Pick 26: Theo Jackson - DB - Tennessee. 6'1", 198 lbs (78 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 1 INT, 12 pass break-ups).

Jackson played at safety in college. He could see some time in nickel packages.

Round 6, Pick 41: Chance Campbell - LB - Mississippi. 6'2", 232 lbs (109 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, 6 sacks, 3 fumble recoveries).

Campbell adds depth at inside linebacker.

The Titans added depth in the areas that needed the most help: QB, WR, and CB. Frankly, Tennessee should have drafted even more wide receivers. Grade: C+.