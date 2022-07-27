Healthcare Industry Career Fair on 7/27

Adrian Holman

The Workforce Center of Will County (WCWC) will be having a Healthcare Industry Career Fair at their facility located at 2400 Glenwood Avenue in Joliet on Wednesday, July 27th from 4 PM CST to 6 PM CST.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yjg0W_0guAX0G300
StethoscopePixabay

Over the past three years, the healthcare industry has been dealing with so many workers resigning from their positions. Twenty percent of healthcare workers resigned in 2020. Not having enough staffing means that there is a demand for employees in every area of the healthcare field.

There will be representatives from ten local organizations that will be at this Healthcare Industry Career Fair. Here is a list of the ten healthcare facilities.

- ATI Physical Therapy

- Cornerstone Services

- Destiny Healthcare Services

- Home Instead

- Joliet & Frankfort Terrace

- Morris Hospital

- River Crossing of Joliet

- Silver Cross Hospital

- Sunny Hill Nursing Home

- Will County Health Department

On the job board of Workforce Services Division of Will County, there are currently 168 open positions in the area for healthcare workers. These facilities need workers such as nurses, call center representatives, medical assistants, cooks, dieticians, customer service representatives, technicians, environmental services, housekeepers, lab assistants, floor care technicians, guest services, medical records clerks, patient care services, patient account representatives, patient registration clerks, physical therapists, radiographers, respiratory care practitioners, security officers, speech pathologists, and transporters.

Out of all of these job descriptions, there must be something that you can find here if you are looking for employment. Before you go to the Healthcare Industry Career Fair, you will have to register at this link. The registration form on the web page is five questions long.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# healthcare# healthcare industry# career fair# healthcare workers# health care

Comments / 0

Published by

I like to write about sports. I am a dwarf at 4'7" tall.

Plainfield, IL
975 followers

More from Adrian Holman

Chicago, IL

GhanaFest at Washington Park on 7/30

The Ghana National Council will be holding the 34th GhanaFest at Washington Park on Saturday, July 30th from 10 AM to 10 PM CST. Tickets will be $15 at the gate for unlimited access to GhanaFest. Washington Park is located at 5600 South Russell in the Windy City.

Read full story
1 comments
Morris, IL

Human Trafficking Awareness Walk on 7/30

The Love Outreach Center will be holding a Human Trafficking Awareness walk on Saturday, July 30th at 11 AM CST in Morris, IL. The walk will begin at ReMax Realtors located at 101 East Waverly Street at the corner of Waverly and Division Street. The participants will then walk about six blocks south to the Grundy County Courthouse located at 111 E. Washington Street.

Read full story
Joliet, IL

Back to School Fest at Nowell Park on 7/30

With the month of August being around the corner, parents are preparing their children to go back to school. To celebrate this event, the Times Weekly will be holding the 9th annual Back to School Fest on Saturday, July 30th at Nowell Park in Joliet from 11 AM CST until 2 PM CST. The Joliet Park District and Crossroads Christian Church are co-sponsors for this event.

Read full story
San Jose, CA

New single "Can't Get Comfortable" released by Sweet HayaH on 7/27

The veteran indie group Sweet HayaH released their new single titled "Can't Get Comfortable" on Wednesday, July 27th. The title embodies the mood for the group that has been together since 2011 because one can never become comfortable on the music scene.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Edgar Everyone in concert on 7/27 at the Silverlake Lounge

Indie artist Edgar Everyone will be live in concert at the legendary Silverlake Lounge in Los Angeles on Wednesday, July 27th at 7 PM PST. The Silverlake Lounge is one of the oldest bars in the United States of America because the lounge has been in operation since 1838.

Read full story
Tampa, FL

2022 NFL Draft Review: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

After attempting to repeat as Super Bowl champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Playoffs. The key now is to find some more depth because this off-season showed how close the team is to going back down again.

Read full story

The Pink Sauce Phenomenon

What in the world is pink sauce? The pink sauce frenzy reached a crescendo earlier this week after people were complaining after buying pink sauce that went viral on TikTok for $20 from Chef Pii, a chef based out of Miami. The videos that showed Chef Pii putting this mystery pink sauce on different kinds of food received millions of views.

Read full story
Seattle, WA

2022 NFL Draft Review: Seattle Seahawks

After finishing in last place in the NFC West with a 7-10 record, the Seattle Seahawks went into full rebuilding mode after trading QB Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos and after watching LB Barry Wagner sign with the Los Angeles Rams.

Read full story

Online marketing virtual seminar scheduled for 7/25

The summer of 2022 will go down as the summer of inflation. Last month, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics released the Consumer Price Index Summary over the past twelve months. The results were astonishing. The costs for consumers rose a whopping 9.1 percent over the past year.

Read full story
Santa Clara, CA

2022 NFL Draft Review: San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers were so close to reaching the Super Bowl once again. After going on the road and defeating the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers in the NFL Playoffs, the Niners could not defeat the Los Angeles Rams for the third time last season in the NFC Championship Game.

Read full story
Wilmington, DE

Elon Musk asks for a continuance in trial against Twitter

The biggest corporate feud of the the year has commenced this past week between billionaire Elon Musk and Twitter, the social media giant. Earlier this week, Twitter sued Elon Musk after Musk decided to turn away from acquiring Twitter for $44 billion in a Delaware court.

Read full story
6 comments
Pittsburgh, PA

2022 NFL Draft Review: Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers eked their way into the NFL Playoffs last season with a 9-7-1 record. The defense was outstanding again, but the Steelers were outmatched in their AFC Wild Card Game with a 36-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Read full story
Plainfield, IL

Plainfield Fest is this weekend

The annual Plainfield Fest is back this weekend in downtown Plainfield from Friday, July 15th to Sunday, July 17th. Plenty of food trucks will be in the area along with all of the restaurants along Lockport Street. That means that you will be extra full this weekend. Here is a look at the schedule for all three days. You will be able to see that Plainfield is more than just a plain field.

Read full story
6 comments
Philadelphia, PA

2022 NFL Draft Review: Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles bounced back from a horrible 2020 season to go 9-8 last season. The Eagles also qualified for the NFL Playoffs on the last week of the season, but were bounced from the NFC Wild Card Game with a 31-15 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The biggest issue with that loss was that the Eagles were down 31-0 in that game, which shows that Philadelphia needed to do some work this off-season in order to become a better contender in 2022.

Read full story
East Rutherford, NJ

2022 NFL Draft Review: New York Jets

J-E-T-S! Jets, Jets, Jets, Jets, Jets, Jets, Jets! The good thing about the New York Jets 2021 season is that they improved by going 4-13. Unfortunately, the four wins are still less than the amount of times Jets is said in the team's fight song.

Read full story
Joliet, IL

Four Rivers for All Abilities event scheduled for 7/9

The Four Rivers Environmental Education Center will have a grand opening of the new All-Persons Trail along with its new interactive display panels on Saturday, July 9th from 10 AM until 1:30 PM CST. The Four Rivers for All Abilities event is free of charge.

Read full story
East Rutherford, NJ

2022 NFL Draft Review: New York Giants

The New York Giants finished with a 4-13 record last season. However, the last part of their season looked like an absolute nightmare with the Giants losing their last six games in a row by double-digits due to injuries and due to Joe Judge's horrific coaching. Fortunately, the team can be optimistic now after hiring Joe Schoen to be the new general manager and Brian Daboll to be the new head coach. Plus, New York had eleven picks in this year's NFL Draft. Here is who the Giants selected.

Read full story
New Lenox, IL

Independence Day Celebration

The Village of New Lenox will be holding an Independence Day Celebration at the New Lenox Commons from 6 PM CST until 9 PM CST. The New Lenox Commons is located at 145-199 Veterans Parkway. The parkway will be closed off to traffic in the vicinity of the New Lenox Commons, but free parking will be available at the Route 30 Metra station. A shuttle bus will begin to run from the Route 30 Metra Station to the New Lenox Commons at 5:45 PM.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy