Healthcare Industry Career Fair on 7/27

The Workforce Center of Will County (WCWC) will be having a Healthcare Industry Career Fair at their facility located at 2400 Glenwood Avenue in Joliet on Wednesday, July 27th from 4 PM CST to 6 PM CST.

Stethoscope Pixabay

Over the past three years, the healthcare industry has been dealing with so many workers resigning from their positions. Twenty percent of healthcare workers resigned in 2020. Not having enough staffing means that there is a demand for employees in every area of the healthcare field.

There will be representatives from ten local organizations that will be at this Healthcare Industry Career Fair. Here is a list of the ten healthcare facilities.

- ATI Physical Therapy

- Cornerstone Services

- Destiny Healthcare Services

- Home Instead

- Joliet & Frankfort Terrace

- Morris Hospital

- River Crossing of Joliet

- Silver Cross Hospital

- Sunny Hill Nursing Home

- Will County Health Department

On the job board of Workforce Services Division of Will County, there are currently 168 open positions in the area for healthcare workers. These facilities need workers such as nurses, call center representatives, medical assistants, cooks, dieticians, customer service representatives, technicians, environmental services, housekeepers, lab assistants, floor care technicians, guest services, medical records clerks, patient care services, patient account representatives, patient registration clerks, physical therapists, radiographers, respiratory care practitioners, security officers, speech pathologists, and transporters.

Out of all of these job descriptions, there must be something that you can find here if you are looking for employment. Before you go to the Healthcare Industry Career Fair, you will have to register at this link. The registration form on the web page is five questions long.