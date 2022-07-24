2022 NFL Draft Review: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

After attempting to repeat as Super Bowl champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Playoffs. The key now is to find some more depth because this off-season showed how close the team is to going back down again.

The Buccaneers were scrambling when QB Tom Brady stated that he was going to retire after the season. Fortunately for Tampa Bay, he changed his mind. However, overtures from other teams means that this season could be Brady's last with the Buccaneers. This NFL Draft is imperative for Tampa Bay to build up their depth for the inevitable.

Football Pixabay

Round 2, Pick 1: Logan Hall - DE - Houston. 6'6", 283 lbs (13.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks).

Tampa Bay really needed to upgrade their pass rush with only one player having 10 or more sacks last season. Plus, the Buccaneers have not resigned Ndamukong Suh at defensive tackle. Hall should see some time at defensive end, but he could also see some time at defensive tackle because he is effective at stopping the run as well.

Round 2, Pick 25: Luke Goedeke - G - Central Michigan. 6'5", 312 lbs.

Goedeke played at right tackle in college, but the team may move him to guard. He provides depth to the Bucs offensive line at guard and at tackle.

Round 3, Pick 27: Rachaad White - RB - Arizona State. 6'0", 214 lbs (1,006 rushing yds, 15 rush TD, 456 rec yds, 1 rec TD).

Buccaneers starting RB Leonard Fournette showed up to training camp 30 pounds over his playing weight earlier this week. That means that White could have plenty of carries early and often during this season. White ran for a thousand yards even though he missed three games last season.

Round 4, Pick 1: Cade Otton - TE - Washington. 6'5", 247 lbs (250 rec yds, 1 TD).

Otton dropped in this draft because he missed four games due to injury. However, he was a four-year starter at TE during college. He could see some time off of the bench because Rob Gronkowski retired for real this time.

Round 4, Pick 28: Jake Camarda - P - Georgia. 6'1", 193 lbs (46.7 yds per punt, 17 inside the 20 with 6 touchbacks).

When you see a punter drafted this high, then you know that he is starting.

Round 5, Pick 14: Zyon McCollum - CB - Sam Houston State. 6'2", 199 lbs (50 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 3 INT, 5 pass break-ups, 1 blocked kick).

McCollum is a tall corner that will be given time to develop. He will also improve the special teams because he is capable of blocking kicks and punts from the edge.

Round 6, Pick 40: Ko Kleift - TE - Minnesota. 6'5", 265 lbs (101 rec yds, 1 TD).

Kleift's specialty is at blocking. He will see some time on short-yardage situations.

Round 7, Pick 27: Andre Anthony - LB - LSU. 6'4", 251 lbs (4 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks).

Anthony dropped to the seventh round because he suffered a season-ending injury after the 3rd game of the season. He will be given time to recover and will be ready in 2023.

Since Tampa was 13-4 last season, there was not too much that needed to be fixed. However, the Buccaneers addressed some weaknesses in this draft. Getting White in the 3rd round is a flat-out steal. Grade: B-.