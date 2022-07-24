What in the world is pink sauce? The pink sauce frenzy reached a crescendo earlier this week after people were complaining after buying pink sauce that went viral on TikTok for $20 from Chef Pii, a chef based out of Miami. The videos that showed Chef Pii putting this mystery pink sauce on different kinds of food received millions of views.

Condiments Pixabay

Fortunately, this sauce is not Pepto-Bismol even though this sauce is pink and has the same texture as the one used for medicinal purposes. Here is a video display of how the pink sauce looks.

As you can see from the video, the pink sauce can be used as an alternative for ketchup or for other dipping sauces like BBQ sauce, ranch dressing, honey mustard sauce, sweet and sour sauce, and sriracha sauce.

Many people asked Chef Pii in the comments for her recipe. She listed the ingredients as sunflower seed oil, honey, milk, distilled vinegar, and passion fruit that gives the sauce a pink color. However, this recipe was seen as being sketchy because she did not give the exact measurements for the ingredients she revealed to those asking for the recipe.

Things became even more shady when she began to sell bottles of pink sauce for $20. As you can see from the video, other people made response videos showing that the details on the nutrition label are not consistent in comparison with how other sauces are manufactured.

Also, the bottles of pink sauce were shipped in paper packaging instead of in a cardboard box with either bubble wrap or packing popcorn so that the sauce doesn't spill everywhere. Hopefully, Chef Pii will fix these issues so that the pink sauce phenomenon does not turn into a case that the Pink Panther needs to solve.