Online marketing virtual seminar scheduled for 7/25

The summer of 2022 will go down as the summer of inflation. Last month, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics released the Consumer Price Index Summary over the past twelve months. The results were astonishing. The costs for consumers rose a whopping 9.1 percent over the past year.

The biggest reason for this inflation has been due to the prices at the gas pump. Gasoline prices went up 11.2% last month. Although the price of gas has gone down over the past couple of weeks, the average price of a gallon of gas is still rather high at $4.46 per gallon.

Gasoline pumps Pixabay

Due to the prices being so high at this time, these extra costs are taking more and more money out of people's wallet. One must find a second job or a side hustle in order to make ends meet. Well, here is your chance to begin receiving passive income for the rest of this year.

Influencer marketer and entrepreneur Danekia Smith will be conducting a virtual seminar on Monday, July 25th at 8:30 PM EST. The seminar is titled "Making Money Online is Sweet: The Inside Scoop to Creating, Launching, and Selling Online Digital Products during a Recession." She received her MBA from Clayton State University and is based out of Atlanta.

During the seminar, Mrs. Smith will share three simple steps that will allow for you to make money. The seminar will include live training, an interactive workbook, and product templates so that your bank account will be able to soar into the stratosphere. You can enroll here at this link before the 25th.