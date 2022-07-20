San Mateo, CA

New album titled "9 Rhyme Project" released by Sincerely, PS

Adrian Holman

While you were at home during the pandemic social distancing, rapper Sincerely, PS was making tracks. In 2020 and 2021, he released three different albums: "8 Tape Project," "7 Record Project," and "Vision." The grind never ends for Sincerely, PS, who is currently residing in San Mateo, because he has just released his new album titled "9 Rhyme Project."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kdtr3_0glmmmRc00
7 Record ProjectPreston Steele/Given permission to use by author and by PS Visuals

He started writing rhymes as an outlet to express his feelings and his pain that helps him remain an over-comer throughout life. The importance of finding a positive outlet will prevent anyone from taking a wrong turn in life. He was inspired by his grandfather.

"My grandfather and his being there for me while I was growing up taught me what true love expresses itself as. He would sacrifice his time, resources, and attention to make sure I wasn't left to my own devices. When he passed (and later, my mom), that shifted a paradigm in me, the pain of it was a lot, so not long after, I felt the pain, picked up a pen and started writing. Not long after, I started recording songs out of my bedroom. It has been a long road to get through so many challenges, but I will always be appreciative to music for helping me get through it all."

When listening to the album, you can tell that truth is dripping from the pen of Sincerely, PS in each and every track. His bars detail the mental struggle that we all go through on a daily basis. "Hallucinations thinking good people are really sheep/You wouldn't know what a dream was if you were really sleep." (Defense - Song #5 on the 9 Rhyme Project).

If you are looking to book him after listening to some of his tracks, then you can contact his agent.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# rapper# sincerely ps# 9 rhyme project# rap music# new music album

Comments / 0

Published by

I like to write about sports. I am a dwarf at 4'7" tall.

Plainfield, IL
957 followers

More from Adrian Holman

Tampa, FL

2022 NFL Draft Review: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

After attempting to repeat as Super Bowl champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Playoffs. The key now is to find some more depth because this off-season showed how close the team is to going back down again.

Read full story

The Pink Sauce Phenomenon

What in the world is pink sauce? The pink sauce frenzy reached a crescendo earlier this week after people were complaining after buying pink sauce that went viral on TikTok for $20 from Chef Pii, a chef based out of Miami. The videos that showed Chef Pii putting this mystery pink sauce on different kinds of food received millions of views.

Read full story
Seattle, WA

2022 NFL Draft Review: Seattle Seahawks

After finishing in last place in the NFC West with a 7-10 record, the Seattle Seahawks went into full rebuilding mode after trading QB Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos and after watching LB Barry Wagner sign with the Los Angeles Rams.

Read full story

Online marketing virtual seminar scheduled for 7/25

The summer of 2022 will go down as the summer of inflation. Last month, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics released the Consumer Price Index Summary over the past twelve months. The results were astonishing. The costs for consumers rose a whopping 9.1 percent over the past year.

Read full story
Santa Clara, CA

2022 NFL Draft Review: San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers were so close to reaching the Super Bowl once again. After going on the road and defeating the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers in the NFL Playoffs, the Niners could not defeat the Los Angeles Rams for the third time last season in the NFC Championship Game.

Read full story
Wilmington, DE

Elon Musk asks for a continuance in trial against Twitter

The biggest corporate feud of the the year has commenced this past week between billionaire Elon Musk and Twitter, the social media giant. Earlier this week, Twitter sued Elon Musk after Musk decided to turn away from acquiring Twitter for $44 billion in a Delaware court.

Read full story
6 comments
Pittsburgh, PA

2022 NFL Draft Review: Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers eked their way into the NFL Playoffs last season with a 9-7-1 record. The defense was outstanding again, but the Steelers were outmatched in their AFC Wild Card Game with a 36-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Read full story

Plainfield Fest is this weekend

The annual Plainfield Fest is back this weekend in downtown Plainfield from Friday, July 15th to Sunday, July 17th. Plenty of food trucks will be in the area along with all of the restaurants along Lockport Street. That means that you will be extra full this weekend. Here is a look at the schedule for all three days. You will be able to see that Plainfield is more than just a plain field.

Read full story
6 comments
Philadelphia, PA

2022 NFL Draft Review: Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles bounced back from a horrible 2020 season to go 9-8 last season. The Eagles also qualified for the NFL Playoffs on the last week of the season, but were bounced from the NFC Wild Card Game with a 31-15 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The biggest issue with that loss was that the Eagles were down 31-0 in that game, which shows that Philadelphia needed to do some work this off-season in order to become a better contender in 2022.

Read full story
East Rutherford, NJ

2022 NFL Draft Review: New York Jets

J-E-T-S! Jets, Jets, Jets, Jets, Jets, Jets, Jets! The good thing about the New York Jets 2021 season is that they improved by going 4-13. Unfortunately, the four wins are still less than the amount of times Jets is said in the team's fight song.

Read full story
Joliet, IL

Four Rivers for All Abilities event scheduled for 7/9

The Four Rivers Environmental Education Center will have a grand opening of the new All-Persons Trail along with its new interactive display panels on Saturday, July 9th from 10 AM until 1:30 PM CST. The Four Rivers for All Abilities event is free of charge.

Read full story
East Rutherford, NJ

2022 NFL Draft Review: New York Giants

The New York Giants finished with a 4-13 record last season. However, the last part of their season looked like an absolute nightmare with the Giants losing their last six games in a row by double-digits due to injuries and due to Joe Judge's horrific coaching. Fortunately, the team can be optimistic now after hiring Joe Schoen to be the new general manager and Brian Daboll to be the new head coach. Plus, New York had eleven picks in this year's NFL Draft. Here is who the Giants selected.

Read full story
New Lenox, IL

Independence Day Celebration

The Village of New Lenox will be holding an Independence Day Celebration at the New Lenox Commons from 6 PM CST until 9 PM CST. The New Lenox Commons is located at 145-199 Veterans Parkway. The parkway will be closed off to traffic in the vicinity of the New Lenox Commons, but free parking will be available at the Route 30 Metra station. A shuttle bus will begin to run from the Route 30 Metra Station to the New Lenox Commons at 5:45 PM.

Read full story
Canton, OH

USFL Championship game this Sunday

The Birmingham Stallions (10-1) will be going against the Philadelphia Stars (7-4) for the USFL Championship on Sunday, July 3rd at 6:30 PM CST at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, OH. With all of the marbles on the line, tickets for the USFL Championship game are sold out. However, you will be able to watch the game live Sunday evening on Fox.

Read full story
2 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Edgar Everyone live at The Goldfish on July 2

Start off your Fourth of July weekend right by checking out an indie music extravaganza at The Goldfish in Los Angeles on Saturday, July 2nd at 8 PM PST. The venue will open up at 6 PM with tickets to the concert being $14 in advance or $16 at the door.

Read full story
Joliet, IL

Slammers Fireworks Fest 2022 this weekend

The Joliet Slammers (21-21) will be at home this weekend at Duly Health and Care Field against the Windy City Thunderbolts (18-21) in a Frontier League Western Division Series. This series is critical for both teams since the Slammers are 1/2 a game out of third place while the Thunderbolts are 1 1/2 games out of fourth place in the Western Division. The top three teams in each division qualify for the Frontier League playoffs in September. Staying close to third place is on the minds of both teams this weekend.

Read full story
Will County, IL

Healthy living for your brain & body presentation on 6/30

The Illinois Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association will be sponsoring a special presentation titled 'Healthy Living for Your Brain & Body & Making a Delectable Meal this 4th of July' on Thursday, June 30th at 12 PM for the people of Will County. You will be able to listen to the program or to watch the program for free on Zoom. However, you do have to register at the link created by the Alzheimer's Association.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy