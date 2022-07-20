New album titled "9 Rhyme Project" released by Sincerely, PS

While you were at home during the pandemic social distancing, rapper Sincerely, PS was making tracks. In 2020 and 2021, he released three different albums: "8 Tape Project," "7 Record Project," and "Vision." The grind never ends for Sincerely, PS, who is currently residing in San Mateo, because he has just released his new album titled "9 Rhyme Project."

7 Record Project Preston Steele/Given permission to use by author and by PS Visuals

He started writing rhymes as an outlet to express his feelings and his pain that helps him remain an over-comer throughout life. The importance of finding a positive outlet will prevent anyone from taking a wrong turn in life. He was inspired by his grandfather.

"My grandfather and his being there for me while I was growing up taught me what true love expresses itself as. He would sacrifice his time, resources, and attention to make sure I wasn't left to my own devices. When he passed (and later, my mom), that shifted a paradigm in me, the pain of it was a lot, so not long after, I felt the pain, picked up a pen and started writing. Not long after, I started recording songs out of my bedroom. It has been a long road to get through so many challenges, but I will always be appreciative to music for helping me get through it all."

When listening to the album, you can tell that truth is dripping from the pen of Sincerely, PS in each and every track. His bars detail the mental struggle that we all go through on a daily basis. "Hallucinations thinking good people are really sheep/You wouldn't know what a dream was if you were really sleep." (Defense - Song #5 on the 9 Rhyme Project).

If you are looking to book him after listening to some of his tracks, then you can contact his agent.