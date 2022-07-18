2022 NFL Draft Review: San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers were so close to reaching the Super Bowl once again. After going on the road and defeating the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers in the NFL Playoffs, the Niners could not defeat the Los Angeles Rams for the third time last season in the NFC Championship Game.

Although San Francisco made the playoffs as a Wild Card team, the Niners finished in third place in the NFC West with a 10-7 record in the regular season. The division will still be difficult this season, so San Francisco will need to add even more depth in this year's NFL Draft.

Football Pixabay

Round 2, Pick 29: Drake Jackson - DE - USC. 6'3", 254 lbs (8 tackles for loss, 5 sacks, 1 INT).

Jackson could see some time on passing downs due to his pass-rushing ability.

Round 3, Pick 29: Tyrion Davis-Price - RB - LSU. 6'0", 211 lbs (211 carries, 1,003 yds, 6 TD).

Selecting another running back is necessary in this offense because the Niners like to utilize multiple running backs throughout each game. Last season, so many running backs were injured that WR Deebo Samuel was the second-leading rusher for the 49ers.

Round 3, Pick 41: Danny Gray - WR - SMU. 6'0", 186 lbs (49 rec, 803 yds, 9 TD).

Gray will compete to see time as the 3rd or 4th wide receiver or as a returner. He is a deep play threat that can add another dimension to San Francisco's offense.

Round 4, Pick 29: Spencer Burford - G - Texas-San Antonio. 6'4", 304 lbs.

Throughout his college career, he started at left guard, at right tackle, and at left tackle. His versatility improves the depth at offensive line for the Niners.

Round 5, Pick 29: Samuel Womack - CB - Toledo. 5'9", 189 lbs (16 pass break-ups, 2 INT).

Womack will add some more depth as a slot corner. His ability to disrupt passes will help the defense to become even better.

Round 6, Pick 8: Nick Zakelj - OT - Fordham. 6'6", 316 lbs.

Zakelj started all four years at tackle for the Fordham Rams. Zakelj will now be a rival of the Los Angeles Rams as a back-up tackle for the 49ers.

Round 6, Pick 42: Kalia Davis - DT - UCF. 6'1", 302 lbs (4.5 tackles for loss, 1 sack).

Davis dropped in this Draft because he missed the second half of the season due to a torn ACL. He will more than likely be reserved until 2023.

Round 6, Pick 43: Tariq Castro-Fields - CB - Penn State. 6'1", 197 lbs (32 tackles, 6 pass break-ups).

Castro-Fields adds even more depth to the secondary.

Round 7, Pick 41: Brock Purdy - QB - Iowa State. 6'1", 212 lbs (3,188 passing yards, 19 TD, 8 INT, 71.7% completion percentage).

Purdy will be given time to develop as the third or fourth QB on the Niners depth chart. Purdy started all four seasons at Iowa State.

San Francisco did a good job at locating depth at multiple positions. Grade: C+.