Elon Musk asks for a continuance in trial against Twitter

The biggest corporate feud of the the year has commenced this past week between billionaire Elon Musk and Twitter, the social media giant. Earlier this week, Twitter sued Elon Musk after Musk decided to turn away from acquiring Twitter for $44 billion in a Delaware court.

Gavel Pixabay

Twitter is looking for the trial to begin within sixty days, while Musk is filed for a continuance in the Delaware chancery court in Wilmington, DE on Friday. Instead of having the trial in September, the attorneys for Elon Musk want the trial to start early next year so that they will have time to prepare their legal proceedings.

This whole saga began back in late April of this year when Musk announced that he would buy Twitter for $44 billion at a $54.20 rate per stock share. The merger was set to almost be complete, but Musk wanted to see information about bots on Twitter. Many of the profiles on Twitter are actually automated bots that are able to post tweets and to reply back to tweets. Twitter would not reveal that data to Musk. After the rejection, Musk backed out of the deal.

The reason Musk wanted to buy Twitter in the first place was to bring free speech back to the platform after prominent people have been banned from the social media site over the past year. Eliminating bots from the site would allow for everyone that has a Twitter profile to be responsible for what he or she tweets on the platform.

Musk was looking to defend the 1st Amendment of the US Constitution by looking to procure free speech on the site by buying Twitter. Now, he is looking to defy the 6th Amendment of the US Constitution by blocking Twitter from having the right to a speedy trial.