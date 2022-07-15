2022 NFL Draft Review: Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers eked their way into the NFL Playoffs last season with a 9-7-1 record. The defense was outstanding again, but the Steelers were outmatched in their AFC Wild Card Game with a 36-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

After the loss, future Hall of Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger retired after leading the team to two Super Bowl victories during his career. The Steelers looked to find a starting QB in free agency and signed Mitch Trubisky. That means that drafting a QB was necessary.

Football Pixabay

Round 1, Pick 20: Kenny Pickett - QB - Pitt. 6'3", 217 lbs (4,319 passing yds, 42 TD, 7 INT, 67.2% completion percentage, 241 rushing yds, 5 rush TD).

Pickett started at Pitt for the past four seasons, but things did not begin to click until last season after leading Pitt to their first-ever ACC Championship along with breaking the all-time Pitt record in passing yards held by NFL legend Dan Marino. The reason for the jump in his production was because he improved his accuracy and his scrambling ability. He will be given a few weeks to develop behind Trubisky, but he must be ready to play this upcoming season because Trubisky has never played a full season in his NFL career due to injuries.

Round 2, Pick 20: George Pickens - WR - Georgia. 6'3", 195 lbs (5 rec, 107 rec yards).

Pickens was able to come back from a torn ACL to play in the last four games of the season. Pickens will compete to be the 3rd or the 4th WR behind Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool.

Round 3, Pick 20: DeMarvin Leal - DT - Texas A&M. 6'4", 283 lbs (12.5 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, 2 pass break-ups).

Leal started as a defensive tackle and as a defensive end in college. He adds depth along the defensive line.

Round 4, Pick 33: Calvin Austin III - WR - Memphis. 5'8", 170 lbs (74 rec, 1,149 yds, 8 TD).

Due to his size, Austin III will see some time in the slot. He also could contend for the kick returner position as well.

Round 6, Pick 30: Connor Heyward - TE - Michigan State. 5'11", 233 lbs (35 rec, 326 yds, 2 TD).

Heyward started at fullback before moving to TE last season. He could see some time as a back-up FB or as a back-up TE, which would add some more versatility to the offense. His brother, Cam, is currently an All-Pro DT for the Steelers.

Round 7, Pick 4: Mark Robinson - LB - Mississippi. 5'11", 235 lbs (92 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 3 sacks).

Robinson will be given a chance to develop at LB for Pittsburgh.

Round 7, Pick 20: Chris Oladokun - QB - South Dakota State. 6'1", 213 lbs (3,164 yds, 25 TD, 7 INT, 166 yds rushing, 2 rush TD).

Oladokun will be given time to develop as the 4th QB for the Steelers.

Drafting a QB was an absolute priority in the first round despite experts saying that it was a down year for QB's. Since Pickett went to Pitt, he is acclimated with the city. Adding depth at wide receiver and at defense will definitely help. Drafting an offensive lineman would have helped even more. Grade: B-.