Plainfield, IL

Plainfield Fest is this weekend

Adrian Holman

The annual Plainfield Fest is back this weekend in downtown Plainfield from Friday, July 15th to Sunday, July 17th. Plenty of food trucks will be in the area along with all of the restaurants along Lockport Street. That means that you will be extra full this weekend. Here is a look at the schedule for all three days. You will be able to see that Plainfield is more than just a plain field.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0baYFe_0gfugiYu00
Night landscapePixabay

Friday, July 15th: 6 PM CST to Midnight.

There will be a couple of bands performing on Friday night. From 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM, AD3 Acoustic Trio will be on stage. Hearing acoustic guitar in the evening air is always soothing to the listener. The band is from Chicago and they perform at different festivals in the Chicago area during the summertime.

Closing out the stage from 9 PM until midnight is The Trippin Billies. If you are a Dave Matthews fan, then you would know that Trippin Billies was a song once made by Dave Matthews. The Trippin Billies are a Dave Matthews tribute band. The band resides in northern Illinois and they have been performing all over the Midwest for over 20 years.

Saturday, July 16th: Noon to Midnight.

Twelve hours of fun await on Saturday. The Craft and Chamber members of Plainfield will be selling their arts and crafts along Lockport St. from noon until 5 PM. For the children, there will be a petting zoo with pony rides, a face painter, and a balloon artist at the Plainfield Public Library from 1:30 PM until 5:30 PM.

Four different bands will be on stage on Saturday.

3-4 PM: School of Rock. The School of Rock is located in downtown Plainfield. They give music lessons, camps, and workshops to aspiring musicians and bands in the area throughout the year. You will be able to hear a few of their students during this hour.

5-7 PM: Bada-- Phoenix. The local group is a rock cover band that tour the suburbs. I could not put the full name of the group here because of the terms on this site.

7:30 PM - 9:30 PM: Libido Funk Circus (LFC). Libido Funk Circus is one of the best cover bands in the Midwest. The group can cover just about anything from the '60's up to now. Their sets are filled with plenty of energy.

10 PM - Midnight: 7th Heaven. 7th Heaven is a rock cover band, and they can pretty much cover any rock song that has ever been created.

Sunday, July 17th: 11 AM to 6 PM.

Although the Plainfield Fest is not open until 11 AM, you will be able to experience some fun early Sunday morning with the Plainfield Ice Cream Run at Turtle Lake at 8 AM. With National Ice Cream Day on Sunday, you will have to run some of those pounds off before you smash some Haagen-Dazs. Registration for the Plainfield Ice Cream Run is $15. The bike trail is a little more than a mile around the park. For every lap that you finish, you will then receive one scoop of ice cream. The maximum amount of scoops that you can amass is six. The run will end at 11 AM.

Once the fest opens at 11 AM, then you will be able to see the Midwest Bags Tournament begin. I do not know if all of the entries into the tournament are filled because the stakes are always high with cornhole. The entry fee is $80 with a first place prize of $1,000 along with other monetary prizes for the top 10 teams.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01fica_0gfugiYu00
Dodge ChallengerPixabay

From noon until 6 PM, there will be a custom classic car show along Lockport Street. The car show is free. If you want to show off your vintage vehicle, then the entry fee is $10.

Closing out the music for Plainfield Fest on Sunday from 1 PM to 5 PM will be Common Allies. They cover psychedelic rock. They play pretty good because they used to open for Jefferson Starship.

You will also be able to win prizes at the Plainfield Public Library from 2 PM to 4 PM with bingo being played. If you want to see some elderly people fight, then watch them play bingo.

