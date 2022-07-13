Had my toilet bowl replaced

Toilet bowls do not have an eternal shelf life. A normal toilet lasts for around 10-15 years. Having a plumber fix a toilet can average anywhere from $1,000 to $2,000. Seeing that buying an entirely new toilet is way less than having a plumber fix the toilet, I decided to have my toilet bowl replaced. A brand new toilet can go for less than $100.

My old toilet bowl Adrian Holman/Author

The other reason to have the toilet bowl replaced was that I could not figure out the problem. There was no water leakage around the toilet after flushing. No parts were stuck, so the water was not constantly running. The toilet was not wobbly, so it did not need to be tightened up with a wrench. The toilet was in style with the style being elongated instead of it being an out-dated round toilet.

I really could not locate the problem with my toilet bowl. The problem would start right after the water was totally refilled. You can hear what the problem was with the toilet bowl for yourself.

I have never heard a toilet bowl do what this toilet bowl did. The toilet bowl sounded like it was auditioning to be in the next season of 'Stranger Things.' It sounded worse than Whitney Houston when she sang at Michael Jackson's 30th anniversary concert. It sounded worse than William Hung singing 'She Bangs.' It was howling worse than when Old Yeller was shot in the movie. Fortunately, the toilet bowl was replaced, so that I do not have to hear it sound like a banshee ever again.