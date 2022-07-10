2022 NFL Draft Review: New York Jets

J-E-T-S! Jets, Jets, Jets, Jets, Jets, Jets, Jets! The good thing about the New York Jets 2021 season is that they improved by going 4-13. Unfortunately, the four wins are still less than the amount of times Jets is said in the team's fight song.

However, the New York Jets made a bunch of power moves in the offseason so that they ended up with three first round picks in this year's NFL Draft. Here is a look at who the Jets selected.

Football Pixabay

Round 1, Pick 4: Ahmad Gardner - CB - Cincinnati - 6'3", 190 lbs (4.5 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 3 INT, 4 pass break-ups).

Gardner will look to become the lock-down corner that has been missing from the Jets team for a long time. He proved that he was one of the best cornerbacks in college football history by not giving up a touchdown during his college football career. He has the height to deal with the taller receivers in the NFL. He will have to continue to improve on his technique in order to deal with speedy receivers. As a team last season, the Jets only had seven interceptions. That total should improve with Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner starting.

Round 1, Pick 10: Garrett Wilson - WR - Ohio State - 6'0", 183 lbs (70 receptions, 1,058 yards, 12 TD).

Wilson is the type of game-breaker that the Jets need at wide receiver. He is really good at getting separation away from defenders. He starts right away opposite of Elijah Moore.

Round 1, Pick 26: Jermaine Johnson II - DE - Florida State - 6'5", 254 lbs (18 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, 2 pass break-ups, 2 forced fumbles).

Johnson was one of the few bright spots for the Seminoles last season because he wreaked havoc. He will start right away because nobody on the Jets defense had double-digits in sacks.

Round 2, Pick 4: Breece Hall - RB - Iowa State - 5'11", 217 lbs (1,472 rushing yds, 20 TD, 36 rec, 202 yds, 3 TD, FBS record of 24 straight games with a TD).

Seeing that the Jets were outscored 13 out of 17 times last season, New York needed to find some players that can score touchdowns. Drafting Wilson and Hall will definitely help in the scoring column. Hall should have been a first round pick. Hall did all of this work last season with opposing defenses really keying on him. He is a threat to score every time he touches the ball. The Jets will have a really good tandem at RB this upcoming season with Hall, Tevin Coleman, and Michael Carter.

Round 3, Pick 37: Jeremy Ruckert - TE - Ohio State - 6'5", 250 lbs (26 rec, 309 yds, 3 TD).

Ruckert will compete to be the third or fourth TE behind newly-signed TE's C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin.

Round 4, Pick 6: Max Mitchell - OT - Louisiana - 6'6", 307 lbs.

Mitchell started at right tackle last season for the Ragin' Cajuns, but he also played at left tackle as well during his college career. He adds OT depth to the Jets offensive line.

Round 4, Pick 12: Micheal Clemons - DE - Texas A&M - 6'5", 263 lbs (11 tackles for loss, 7 sacks, 2 pass break-ups).

Clemons will also see time in the DT rotation for the Jets.

The top four players drafted by the Jets will play right away and will make a significant impact. Grade: A.