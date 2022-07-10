East Rutherford, NJ

2022 NFL Draft Review: New York Jets

Adrian Holman

J-E-T-S! Jets, Jets, Jets, Jets, Jets, Jets, Jets! The good thing about the New York Jets 2021 season is that they improved by going 4-13. Unfortunately, the four wins are still less than the amount of times Jets is said in the team's fight song.

However, the New York Jets made a bunch of power moves in the offseason so that they ended up with three first round picks in this year's NFL Draft. Here is a look at who the Jets selected.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zThK6_0gaRoYyi00
FootballPixabay

Round 1, Pick 4: Ahmad Gardner - CB - Cincinnati - 6'3", 190 lbs (4.5 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 3 INT, 4 pass break-ups).

Gardner will look to become the lock-down corner that has been missing from the Jets team for a long time. He proved that he was one of the best cornerbacks in college football history by not giving up a touchdown during his college football career. He has the height to deal with the taller receivers in the NFL. He will have to continue to improve on his technique in order to deal with speedy receivers. As a team last season, the Jets only had seven interceptions. That total should improve with Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner starting.

Round 1, Pick 10: Garrett Wilson - WR - Ohio State - 6'0", 183 lbs (70 receptions, 1,058 yards, 12 TD).

Wilson is the type of game-breaker that the Jets need at wide receiver. He is really good at getting separation away from defenders. He starts right away opposite of Elijah Moore.

Round 1, Pick 26: Jermaine Johnson II - DE - Florida State - 6'5", 254 lbs (18 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, 2 pass break-ups, 2 forced fumbles).

Johnson was one of the few bright spots for the Seminoles last season because he wreaked havoc. He will start right away because nobody on the Jets defense had double-digits in sacks.

Round 2, Pick 4: Breece Hall - RB - Iowa State - 5'11", 217 lbs (1,472 rushing yds, 20 TD, 36 rec, 202 yds, 3 TD, FBS record of 24 straight games with a TD).

Seeing that the Jets were outscored 13 out of 17 times last season, New York needed to find some players that can score touchdowns. Drafting Wilson and Hall will definitely help in the scoring column. Hall should have been a first round pick. Hall did all of this work last season with opposing defenses really keying on him. He is a threat to score every time he touches the ball. The Jets will have a really good tandem at RB this upcoming season with Hall, Tevin Coleman, and Michael Carter.

Round 3, Pick 37: Jeremy Ruckert - TE - Ohio State - 6'5", 250 lbs (26 rec, 309 yds, 3 TD).

Ruckert will compete to be the third or fourth TE behind newly-signed TE's C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin.

Round 4, Pick 6: Max Mitchell - OT - Louisiana - 6'6", 307 lbs.

Mitchell started at right tackle last season for the Ragin' Cajuns, but he also played at left tackle as well during his college career. He adds OT depth to the Jets offensive line.

Round 4, Pick 12: Micheal Clemons - DE - Texas A&M - 6'5", 263 lbs (11 tackles for loss, 7 sacks, 2 pass break-ups).

Clemons will also see time in the DT rotation for the Jets.

The top four players drafted by the Jets will play right away and will make a significant impact. Grade: A.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# new york jets# nfl draft review 2022# nfl draft review# draft review# sauce gardner

Comments / 0

Published by

I like to write about sports. I am a dwarf at 4'7" tall.

Plainfield, IL
920 followers

More from Adrian Holman

Philadelphia, PA

2022 NFL Draft Review: Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles bounced back from a horrible 2020 season to go 9-8 last season. The Eagles also qualified for the NFL Playoffs on the last week of the season, but were bounced from the NFC Wild Card Game with a 31-15 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The biggest issue with that loss was that the Eagles were down 31-0 in that game, which shows that Philadelphia needed to do some work this off-season in order to become a better contender in 2022.

Read full story
Joliet, IL

Four Rivers for All Abilities event scheduled for 7/9

The Four Rivers Environmental Education Center will have a grand opening of the new All-Persons Trail along with its new interactive display panels on Saturday, July 9th from 10 AM until 1:30 PM CST. The Four Rivers for All Abilities event is free of charge.

Read full story
East Rutherford, NJ

2022 NFL Draft Review: New York Giants

The New York Giants finished with a 4-13 record last season. However, the last part of their season looked like an absolute nightmare with the Giants losing their last six games in a row by double-digits due to injuries and due to Joe Judge's horrific coaching. Fortunately, the team can be optimistic now after hiring Joe Schoen to be the new general manager and Brian Daboll to be the new head coach. Plus, New York had eleven picks in this year's NFL Draft. Here is who the Giants selected.

Read full story
New Lenox, IL

Independence Day Celebration

The Village of New Lenox will be holding an Independence Day Celebration at the New Lenox Commons from 6 PM CST until 9 PM CST. The New Lenox Commons is located at 145-199 Veterans Parkway. The parkway will be closed off to traffic in the vicinity of the New Lenox Commons, but free parking will be available at the Route 30 Metra station. A shuttle bus will begin to run from the Route 30 Metra Station to the New Lenox Commons at 5:45 PM.

Read full story
Canton, OH

USFL Championship game this Sunday

The Birmingham Stallions (10-1) will be going against the Philadelphia Stars (7-4) for the USFL Championship on Sunday, July 3rd at 6:30 PM CST at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, OH. With all of the marbles on the line, tickets for the USFL Championship game are sold out. However, you will be able to watch the game live Sunday evening on Fox.

Read full story
2 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Edgar Everyone live at The Goldfish on July 2

Start off your Fourth of July weekend right by checking out an indie music extravaganza at The Goldfish in Los Angeles on Saturday, July 2nd at 8 PM PST. The venue will open up at 6 PM with tickets to the concert being $14 in advance or $16 at the door.

Read full story
Joliet, IL

Slammers Fireworks Fest 2022 this weekend

The Joliet Slammers (21-21) will be at home this weekend at Duly Health and Care Field against the Windy City Thunderbolts (18-21) in a Frontier League Western Division Series. This series is critical for both teams since the Slammers are 1/2 a game out of third place while the Thunderbolts are 1 1/2 games out of fourth place in the Western Division. The top three teams in each division qualify for the Frontier League playoffs in September. Staying close to third place is on the minds of both teams this weekend.

Read full story
Will County, IL

Healthy living for your brain & body presentation on 6/30

The Illinois Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association will be sponsoring a special presentation titled 'Healthy Living for Your Brain & Body & Making a Delectable Meal this 4th of July' on Thursday, June 30th at 12 PM for the people of Will County. You will be able to listen to the program or to watch the program for free on Zoom. However, you do have to register at the link created by the Alzheimer's Association.

Read full story
New Orleans, LA

2022 NFL Draft Review: New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints just missed out on a playoff spot by finishing 9-8 last season. The last time the Saints did not qualify for the NFL Playoffs was in 2016. Now, the Saints will have to bounce back with new head coach Dennis Allen after Sean Payton sort of retired.

Read full story
Foxborough, MA

2022 NFL Draft Review: New England Patriots

After not qualifying for the NFL Playoffs in 2020, the New England Patriots bounced back with a 10-7 record last season. However, New England was absolutely destroyed by the Buffalo Bills 47-17 in their AFC Wild Card Game.

Read full story
Canton, OH

The USFL Playoffs are back on Saturday

For the first time since 1985, the United States Football League (USFL) will have playoff games. The USFL semifinals will be played on Saturday, June 24th. Both games will be played at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, OH.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Top 10 picks in the 2022 NBA Draft

The 2022 National Basketball Association (NBA) Draft was held last night at the Barclays Center in New York City. Here is who were selected as the first ten picks of this draft.

Read full story
Long Grove, IL

Strawberry Fest this weekend

The Historic Downtown Long Grove Strawberry Fest is back this weekend from Friday, June 24th until Sunday, June 26th. The strawberry festival will be held in downtown Long Grove at 308 Old McHenry Road in Long Grove.

Read full story
Minnesota State

2022 NFL Draft Review: Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings experienced heartbreak last season by going 8-9 and missing the NFL Playoffs. The reason why the season was so excruciating was because eight of their nine losses were by eight points or less. The team is good enough to win games, but they consistently lost close games all season long.

Read full story
Joliet, IL

Jimmie Allen to headline Taste of Joliet this weekend

The Taste of Joliet is back after a two-year hiatus at the Joliet Memorial Stadium from Friday, June 24th to Sunday, June 26th. The festival is not messing around this year because the music lineup is stacked.

Read full story
2 comments
Miami, FL

2022 NFL Draft Review: Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins had one of the weirdest seasons in NFL history last season. Although many experts expected the Dolphins to be a breakthrough team, Miami started the season 1-7. Then, the Dolphins went on a seven-game winning streak and almost made the NFL Playoffs. Even though Miami just missed out on qualifying for postseason play, the Dolphins finished with a 9-8 record.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy