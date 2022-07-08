Four Rivers for All Abilities event scheduled for 7/9

The Four Rivers Environmental Education Center will have a grand opening of the new All-Persons Trail along with its new interactive display panels on Saturday, July 9th from 10 AM until 1:30 PM CST. The Four Rivers for All Abilities event is free of charge.

However, you must register by calling the center at (815) 722-9470 because the day will be split into three different sessions of fifty people apiece for one hour. Session 1 will begin at 10 AM. Session 2 will begin at 11 AM. Session three will begin at 12:30 PM.

Park Pixabay

The All-Persons Trail is specifically designed for people that are visually or cognitively impaired that is 1/10th of mile long. The center has seven hand-held audio units that will be given out before each session so that people will be able to experience all of the sounds of the trail.

Along the trail will be five different display panels. The panels will be multi-sensory so that the people will be able to have a full experience walking on the trail despite being impaired.

Although the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) went into effect in 1990, there are still not too many places for a person with a disability can go without having accessibility issues. However, the Will County Forest Preserve District created this trail so that everyone will be able to experience nature.

There will also be several local organizations at the event that provide resources for the disabled: Easter Seals of Joliet, Special Recreation of Joliet & Channahon, RejuveNate - Plants & Wellness, Joliet Junior College Disability Services, Westside Children's Therapy, Dynamic Lynks, and the Disability Resource Center. Parents of disabled children can become overwhelmed from time to time because they see what the children have to overcome on a daily basis. Knowing about these resources can give them the necessary help from time to time.

The Four Rivers Environmental Center is located at 25055 W. Walnut Lane in Channahon.