Luau on the Rooftop - July 7th

Aloha to everyone! The Hawaiian Luau Rooftop Edition will be held on Thursday, July 7th from 6 PM to 10 PM CST at the Joliet Area Historical Museum. The event is for people 21 and over.

General admission to the Hawaiian Luau Rooftop Edition is $30 with access to a cash bar. If you are going with a partner than you can reserve a table for two with two free drink tickets for $100. Tickets for groups of four are selling for $225, which includes a table for four, complimentary food, and reserved seating for the entertainment. If you want to go all out, then you can buy the VIP experience for $550 with eight to ten people, complimentary food, reserved seating, and eight raffle tickets.

There will be three different raffles for the event. The raffles are for a gift card, a free hair makeover, and a basket worth approximately $200.

Hawaiian Lei Pixabay

The pricing for the event is a little more expensive than a usual concert because there will be a performance from Aloha Chicago Entertainment. The performance that they will bring is an absolute extravaganza.

Different kinds of Hawaiian and Polynesian music will be played. There will be hula dancers that will be shaking it up. The final act will be a traditional fire dance in which fire will be coming from all directions. In that case, maybe you do not want to sit too close to the stage.

There will also be a contest to see who will be wearing the best Hawaiian/Polynesian outfit at the venue.