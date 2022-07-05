2022 NFL Draft Review: New York Giants

The New York Giants finished with a 4-13 record last season. However, the last part of their season looked like an absolute nightmare with the Giants losing their last six games in a row by double-digits due to injuries and due to Joe Judge's horrific coaching. Fortunately, the team can be optimistic now after hiring Joe Schoen to be the new general manager and Brian Daboll to be the new head coach. Plus, New York had eleven picks in this year's NFL Draft. Here is who the Giants selected.

Football Pixabay

Round 1, Pick 5: Kayvon Thibodeaux - DE - Oregon (6'4", 254 lbs, 7 sacks, 12 tackles for loss).

Thibodeaux possibly would have been the #1 pick if it was not due to injuries over the past couple of seasons with the ducks. However, dropping to five works out great for the Giants since they need another pass rusher. Last season, no Giants defender had ten or more sacks. Plus, he is a very good run defender, so he will start right away.

Round 1, Pick 7: Evan Neal - OT - Alabama (6'7 1/2", 337 lbs).

Neal was one of the best left tackles in this Draft. He will start right away at left tackle for New York.

Round 2, Pick 11: Wan'Dale Robinson - WR - Kentucky (5'8", 178 lbs, 104 receptions, 1,334 yds, 7 TD).

Robinson will see plenty of time as a slot receiver for the Giants. His season was even more remarkable than even the stats indicate because Kentucky predominantly ran the ball.

Round 3, Pick 3: Joshua Ezeudu - G - North Carolina (6'4", 308 lbs).

Ezeudu played primarily at guard, but also played at tackle during his college career. He adds depth to New York's offensive line.

Round 3, Pick 17: Cordale Flott - CB - LSU (6'0 1/2", 175 lbs, 41 tackles, 1 INT, 3 pass break-ups).

His statistics were not that great, but he was drafted in the 3rd round because of his versatility. Flott played at cornerback, at nickel cornerback, and at safety last season. He should see some time off of the bench somewhere in the secondary.

Round 4, Pick 7: Daniel Bellinger - TE - San Diego State (6'5", 253 lbs, 31 rec, 357 yds, 2 TD).

Bellinger adds depth at TE.

Round 4, Pick 9: Dane Belton - S - Iowa (6'1", 205 lbs, 46 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 7 pass break-ups).

Belton adds depth at strong safety.

Round 5, Pick 3: Micah McFadden - LB - Indiana (6'1", 240 lbs, 77 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, 3 pass break-ups, 2 forced fumbles).

McFadden adds depth at inside linebacker. He could see some time as a nickel linebacker on passing downs.

Round 5, Pick 4: DJ Davidson - DT - Arizona State (6'3, 327 lbs, 57 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 4 pass break-ups).

Davidson is a good run defender, so he could see some time in the Giants rotation at defensive tackle.

Round 5, Pick 30: Marcus McKethan - G - North Carolina (6'6 1/2", 340 lbs).

New York must have liked the tape on North Carolina because the Giants selected both guards from the Tar Heels. McKethan could see some time on short-yardage situations.

Round 6, Pick 3: Darrian Beavers - LB - Cincinnati (6'4", 237 lbs, 102 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, 1 INT, 2 pass break-ups, 2 forced fumbles).

Beavers adds even more depth at inside linebacker.

The New York Giants could not afford to miss in this Draft with two picks in the Top 10. Fortunately, the Giants knocked it out of the park with Thibodeaux and Neal. The rest of the picks add depth to a squad that was depleted by injuries last season. MetLife Stadium will have more life this season. Grade: A-.