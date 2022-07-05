East Rutherford, NJ

2022 NFL Draft Review: New York Giants

Adrian Holman

The New York Giants finished with a 4-13 record last season. However, the last part of their season looked like an absolute nightmare with the Giants losing their last six games in a row by double-digits due to injuries and due to Joe Judge's horrific coaching. Fortunately, the team can be optimistic now after hiring Joe Schoen to be the new general manager and Brian Daboll to be the new head coach. Plus, New York had eleven picks in this year's NFL Draft. Here is who the Giants selected.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zThK6_0gVEZZk200
FootballPixabay

Round 1, Pick 5: Kayvon Thibodeaux - DE - Oregon (6'4", 254 lbs, 7 sacks, 12 tackles for loss).

Thibodeaux possibly would have been the #1 pick if it was not due to injuries over the past couple of seasons with the ducks. However, dropping to five works out great for the Giants since they need another pass rusher. Last season, no Giants defender had ten or more sacks. Plus, he is a very good run defender, so he will start right away.

Round 1, Pick 7: Evan Neal - OT - Alabama (6'7 1/2", 337 lbs).

Neal was one of the best left tackles in this Draft. He will start right away at left tackle for New York.

Round 2, Pick 11: Wan'Dale Robinson - WR - Kentucky (5'8", 178 lbs, 104 receptions, 1,334 yds, 7 TD).

Robinson will see plenty of time as a slot receiver for the Giants. His season was even more remarkable than even the stats indicate because Kentucky predominantly ran the ball.

Round 3, Pick 3: Joshua Ezeudu - G - North Carolina (6'4", 308 lbs).

Ezeudu played primarily at guard, but also played at tackle during his college career. He adds depth to New York's offensive line.

Round 3, Pick 17: Cordale Flott - CB - LSU (6'0 1/2", 175 lbs, 41 tackles, 1 INT, 3 pass break-ups).

His statistics were not that great, but he was drafted in the 3rd round because of his versatility. Flott played at cornerback, at nickel cornerback, and at safety last season. He should see some time off of the bench somewhere in the secondary.

Round 4, Pick 7: Daniel Bellinger - TE - San Diego State (6'5", 253 lbs, 31 rec, 357 yds, 2 TD).

Bellinger adds depth at TE.

Round 4, Pick 9: Dane Belton - S - Iowa (6'1", 205 lbs, 46 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 7 pass break-ups).

Belton adds depth at strong safety.

Round 5, Pick 3: Micah McFadden - LB - Indiana (6'1", 240 lbs, 77 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, 3 pass break-ups, 2 forced fumbles).

McFadden adds depth at inside linebacker. He could see some time as a nickel linebacker on passing downs.

Round 5, Pick 4: DJ Davidson - DT - Arizona State (6'3, 327 lbs, 57 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 4 pass break-ups).

Davidson is a good run defender, so he could see some time in the Giants rotation at defensive tackle.

Round 5, Pick 30: Marcus McKethan - G - North Carolina (6'6 1/2", 340 lbs).

New York must have liked the tape on North Carolina because the Giants selected both guards from the Tar Heels. McKethan could see some time on short-yardage situations.

Round 6, Pick 3: Darrian Beavers - LB - Cincinnati (6'4", 237 lbs, 102 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, 1 INT, 2 pass break-ups, 2 forced fumbles).

Beavers adds even more depth at inside linebacker.

The New York Giants could not afford to miss in this Draft with two picks in the Top 10. Fortunately, the Giants knocked it out of the park with Thibodeaux and Neal. The rest of the picks add depth to a squad that was depleted by injuries last season. MetLife Stadium will have more life this season. Grade: A-.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# new york giants# nfl draft review# draft review# nfl draft review 2022# giants

Comments / 0

Published by

I like to write about sports. I am a dwarf at 4'7" tall.

Plainfield, IL
910 followers

More from Adrian Holman

Joliet, IL

Four Rivers for All Abilities event scheduled for 7/9

The Four Rivers Environmental Education Center will have a grand opening of the new All-Persons Trail along with its new interactive display panels on Saturday, July 9th from 10 AM until 1:30 PM CST. The Four Rivers for All Abilities event is free of charge.

Read full story
New Lenox, IL

Independence Day Celebration

The Village of New Lenox will be holding an Independence Day Celebration at the New Lenox Commons from 6 PM CST until 9 PM CST. The New Lenox Commons is located at 145-199 Veterans Parkway. The parkway will be closed off to traffic in the vicinity of the New Lenox Commons, but free parking will be available at the Route 30 Metra station. A shuttle bus will begin to run from the Route 30 Metra Station to the New Lenox Commons at 5:45 PM.

Read full story
Canton, OH

USFL Championship game this Sunday

The Birmingham Stallions (10-1) will be going against the Philadelphia Stars (7-4) for the USFL Championship on Sunday, July 3rd at 6:30 PM CST at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, OH. With all of the marbles on the line, tickets for the USFL Championship game are sold out. However, you will be able to watch the game live Sunday evening on Fox.

Read full story
2 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Edgar Everyone live at The Goldfish on July 2

Start off your Fourth of July weekend right by checking out an indie music extravaganza at The Goldfish in Los Angeles on Saturday, July 2nd at 8 PM PST. The venue will open up at 6 PM with tickets to the concert being $14 in advance or $16 at the door.

Read full story
Joliet, IL

Slammers Fireworks Fest 2022 this weekend

The Joliet Slammers (21-21) will be at home this weekend at Duly Health and Care Field against the Windy City Thunderbolts (18-21) in a Frontier League Western Division Series. This series is critical for both teams since the Slammers are 1/2 a game out of third place while the Thunderbolts are 1 1/2 games out of fourth place in the Western Division. The top three teams in each division qualify for the Frontier League playoffs in September. Staying close to third place is on the minds of both teams this weekend.

Read full story
Will County, IL

Healthy living for your brain & body presentation on 6/30

The Illinois Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association will be sponsoring a special presentation titled 'Healthy Living for Your Brain & Body & Making a Delectable Meal this 4th of July' on Thursday, June 30th at 12 PM for the people of Will County. You will be able to listen to the program or to watch the program for free on Zoom. However, you do have to register at the link created by the Alzheimer's Association.

Read full story
New Orleans, LA

2022 NFL Draft Review: New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints just missed out on a playoff spot by finishing 9-8 last season. The last time the Saints did not qualify for the NFL Playoffs was in 2016. Now, the Saints will have to bounce back with new head coach Dennis Allen after Sean Payton sort of retired.

Read full story
Foxborough, MA

2022 NFL Draft Review: New England Patriots

After not qualifying for the NFL Playoffs in 2020, the New England Patriots bounced back with a 10-7 record last season. However, New England was absolutely destroyed by the Buffalo Bills 47-17 in their AFC Wild Card Game.

Read full story
Canton, OH

The USFL Playoffs are back on Saturday

For the first time since 1985, the United States Football League (USFL) will have playoff games. The USFL semifinals will be played on Saturday, June 24th. Both games will be played at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, OH.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Top 10 picks in the 2022 NBA Draft

The 2022 National Basketball Association (NBA) Draft was held last night at the Barclays Center in New York City. Here is who were selected as the first ten picks of this draft.

Read full story
Long Grove, IL

Strawberry Fest this weekend

The Historic Downtown Long Grove Strawberry Fest is back this weekend from Friday, June 24th until Sunday, June 26th. The strawberry festival will be held in downtown Long Grove at 308 Old McHenry Road in Long Grove.

Read full story
Minnesota State

2022 NFL Draft Review: Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings experienced heartbreak last season by going 8-9 and missing the NFL Playoffs. The reason why the season was so excruciating was because eight of their nine losses were by eight points or less. The team is good enough to win games, but they consistently lost close games all season long.

Read full story
Joliet, IL

Jimmie Allen to headline Taste of Joliet this weekend

The Taste of Joliet is back after a two-year hiatus at the Joliet Memorial Stadium from Friday, June 24th to Sunday, June 26th. The festival is not messing around this year because the music lineup is stacked.

Read full story
2 comments
Miami, FL

2022 NFL Draft Review: Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins had one of the weirdest seasons in NFL history last season. Although many experts expected the Dolphins to be a breakthrough team, Miami started the season 1-7. Then, the Dolphins went on a seven-game winning streak and almost made the NFL Playoffs. Even though Miami just missed out on qualifying for postseason play, the Dolphins finished with a 9-8 record.

Read full story
Galveston, TX

3rd Annual Juneteenth Celebration at Nowell Park tomorrow

U. C. Me Expressions custom clothing will be holding their 3rd annual Juneteenth Celebration at Nowell Park on Sunday, June 19th from 1 PM CST until dusk. Admission to the event is free, but you will need to register at this link.

Read full story
8 comments
Los Angeles, CA

2022 NFL Draft Review: Los Angeles Rams

After winning the NFC West Division, the Los Angeles Rams carried that momentum into the postseason by winning Super Bowl 56 over the Cincinnati Bengals. The Rams may have started a new trend because they traded away first round and second round picks last season in order to acquire QB Matthew Stafford, OLB Von Miller, and WR Odell Beckham, Jr. along with picks in the later rounds of the NFL Draft. Why take a risk on a rookie when you can add an established star with future draft picks?

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy