Fourth of July fireworks at JJC

The 2022 City of Joliet Fourth of July Fireworks will be held at Joliet Junior College (JJC) at around 9:15 PM CST. Be prepared to get there early because people will be allowed to park at the JJC campus parking lots at 6 PM. Those parking spots will fill up rather quickly at 1215 Houbolt Road, the address of JJC. JJC will have the four parking areas in the front of the college opened. The access to the back parking lot next to the J Building will be restricted.

Fireworks Pixabay

Only one entrance will be open to enter into Joliet Junior College to see the 4th of July fireworks. The northernmost entrance on Houbolt Road will be the only entrance that will not be blocked off. All access to the campus building will be blocked off. Fortunately, fifteen different Port-a-Potty's will be placed throughout the three largest parking areas. If you park in the northernmost parking lot, then you will have to walk over to one of the other parking lots when you have to go. Make sure that you give yourself enough time to make to the other parking lot so that you will not have an accident.

There will be no alcohol and no grilling allowed on the grounds of the campus. JJC security will be out en masse checking vehicles. You can bring chairs and blankets to use to sit outside to watch the fireworks instead of sitting in your vehicle.

The fireworks show will be displayed over the arboretum that is east of the parking lots. You might see another fireworks show afterwards because they will be launching all of these fireworks over a bunch of trees.

Happy Independence Day!