USFL Championship game this Sunday

The Birmingham Stallions (10-1) will be going against the Philadelphia Stars (7-4) for the USFL Championship on Sunday, July 3rd at 6:30 PM CST at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, OH. With all of the marbles on the line, tickets for the USFL Championship game are sold out. However, you will be able to watch the game live Sunday evening on Fox.

Football Pixabay

The Stars franchise will look to win their third consecutive USFL Championship. After losing the first-ever USFL Championship game in 1983, the Stars won back-to-back championships in 1984 and in 1985. The USFL was forced to disband in 1986 when one of the owners filed an antitrust lawsuit against the NFL after the NFL prevented the USFL from moving to the fall instead of playing in the spring and in the summer. The USFL won the suit, but the amount of money won was only $3.

However, the restart of the USFL this year has been a success with games being played all season long on NBC, Fox, and Fox Sports 1 (FS1).

Having the Stars be in every championship game in the history of the USFL even after a 37-year hiatus is amazing. This type of coincidence could be seen as destiny for the Philadelphia Stars.

Nevertheless, the Birmingham Stallions are the clear favorites in this game. Both teams played against each other back in Week 5 of the USFL season when the Stallions defeated the Stars 30-17. In that game, the Stars jumped out to a 17-7 towards the end of the 2nd quarter. Then, the Stallions came to their senses and brought QB J'Mar Smith into the game. Birmingham finished the game on a 23-0 run.

Basically, this game will come down to whether or not the Stars will have a better defensive game plan against Smith. We will all have to watch on Sunday in order to find out.