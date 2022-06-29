Healthy living for your brain & body presentation on 6/30

The Illinois Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association will be sponsoring a special presentation titled 'Healthy Living for Your Brain & Body & Making a Delectable Meal this 4th of July' on Thursday, June 30th at 12 PM for the people of Will County. You will be able to listen to the program or to watch the program for free on Zoom. However, you do have to register at the link created by the Alzheimer's Association.

Groceries Pixabay

Making a delectable meal for the Fourth of July sounds like a contradiction. Normally, the goal for the 4th of July is to gorge out on barbecue while watching Major League Baseball during the day and looking up to the sky that evening at all of the fireworks. Plus, you need to eat plenty of food to dodge all of the amateurs that shoot off their fireworks that they bought from Indiana in the street.

However, a holiday is not an excuse to compromise how you eat on a daily basis. During the program, Chef Christo will show you how to make an awesome treat for July 4th.

Who in the world is Chef Christo? Will he show you how to make a Monte Cristo? Chef Christo is the Chef de Cuisine at Portsmith in downtown Chicago. Portsmith is in the Eurostars Magnificent Mile Hotel at State and Erie. No, he will not be showing you how to make a Monte Cristo. Hopefully, he will show people how to make cole slaw because raisins are not supposed to be in cole slaw.

If you will not be able to listen to the presentation live, then you do not have to worry. As long as you register, you will receive a recording sent to your email.