2022 NFL Draft Review: New England Patriots

After not qualifying for the NFL Playoffs in 2020, the New England Patriots bounced back with a 10-7 record last season. However, New England was absolutely destroyed by the Buffalo Bills 47-17 in their AFC Wild Card Game.

The Patriots must add some firepower to their offense so that QB Mac Jones will be able to improve after leading the team to the playoffs in his rookie season. New England must also add to their secondary so that they will not get toasted again like they did in that playoff game last season. Here is how the Patriots addressed these issues in the NFL Draft.

Round 1, Pick 29: Cole Strange - G - Tennessee-Chattanooga (6'5", 307 lbs).

Strange started all four seasons at left guard for Tennessee-Chattanooga. He will add interior depth to the offensive line.

Round 2, Pick 18: Tyquan Thornton - WR - Baylor (6'2", 181 lbs, 62 receptions, 948 yds, 10 TD).

Drafting a high-level wide receiver was absolutely necessary for the Patriots. Thornton will contribute right away.

Round 3, Pick 21: Marcus Jones - CB - Houston (5'8", 174 lbs, 5 INT, 13 pass break-ups, 2 kick return TD, 2 punt return TD).

Jones could see some time as a slot cornerback. However, his biggest contribution will be with special teams as a returner.

Round 4, Pick 16: Jack Jones - CB - Arizona State (5'11", 171 lbs, 42 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 3 INT, 6 pass break-ups, 3 forced fumbles).

Jones could see some time as a back-up corner.

Round 4, Pick 22: Pierre Strong - RB - South Dakota State (5'11", 207 lbs, 1,686 rushing yds, 7 yds per carry, 18 TD).

Strong could see some carries in the Patriots running back rotation because New England will sometimes play up to six RB's in a game.

Round 4, Pick 32: Bailey Zappe - QB - Western Kentucky (6'0 1/2", 215 lbs, 5,962 passing yards, 62 TD, 11 INT).

Zappe broke the NCAA records for most passing yards and for most touchdowns in a season. He will be able to develop behind Mac Jones as either the second-string or the third-string QB on the roster.

Round 6, Pick 4: Kevin Harris - RB - South Carolina (5'10", 221 lbs, 660 rushing yds, 4 TD).

Harris will also be added to the RB rotation. If he can return to his form from two years ago (1,138 rushing yds), then the Patriots could have the best running back rotation in the NFL.

Round 6, Pick 22: Sam Roberts - DT - NW Missouri State (6'5", 295 lbs, 6.5 sacks, 18 tackles for loss).

Roberts will be given time to develop at defensive tackle.

Round 6, Pick 32: Chasen Hines - C - LSU (6'3", 327 lbs).

Hines adds even more depth to the interior of the offensive line. He started at center, at left guard, and at right guard during his college career.

Round 7, Pick 24: Andrew Steuber - T - Michigan (6'7", 325 lbs).

Steuber adds depth at offensive tackle.

The Patriots addressed their two biggest issues that were at wide receiver and in the secondary. Plus, New England will look to wear down teams into submission with their running game. Grade: C+.