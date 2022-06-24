Top 10 picks in the 2022 NBA Draft

The 2022 National Basketball Association (NBA) Draft was held last night at the Barclays Center in New York City. Here is who were selected as the first ten picks of this draft.
1. Orlando Magic: Paolo Banchero - F - Duke (6'10", 250 lbs, 17.2 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 3.2 apg).
2. Oklahoma City Thunder: Chet Holmgren - F - Gonzaga (7'0", 195 lbs, 14.1 ppg, 9.9 rpg, 3.7 bpg).
3. Houston Rockets: Jabari Smith - F - Auburn (6'10", 220 lbs, 16.9 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 42% 3-pt FG%).
4. Sacramento Kings: Keegan Murray - F - Iowa (6'8", 215 lbs, 23.5 ppg, 8.7 rpg, 39.8% 3-pt FG%).
5. Detroit Pistons: Jaden Ivey - G - Purdue (6'4", 200 lbs, 17.3 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 3.1 apg).
6. Indiana Pacers: Bennedict Mathurin - G - Arizona (6'7", 195 lbs, 17.7 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 2.5 apg, 36.9% 3-pt FG%).
7. Portland Trail Blazers: Shaedon Sharpe - G - Kentucky (6'6", 200 lbs).
8. New Orleans Pelicans: Dyson Daniels - G - G League Ignite (6'6", 199 lbs, 11.3 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 4.4 apg, 1.9 spg).
9. San Antonio Spurs: Jeremy Sochan - F - Baylor (6'9", 230 lbs, 9.2 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 1.3 spg).
10. Washington Wizards: Johnny Davis - G - Wisconsin (6'5", 196 lbs, 19.7 ppg, 8.2 rpg, 2.1 apg).
Congratulations to all of these players that achieved their lifelong dream of being drafted into the NBA. Now, the hard work begins over the summer so that they will be prepared to make an impact in their rookie season this fall.
