Strawberry Fest this weekend

The Historic Downtown Long Grove Strawberry Fest is back this weekend from Friday, June 24th until Sunday, June 26th. The strawberry festival will be held in downtown Long Grove at 308 Old McHenry Road in Long Grove.

Strawberries Pixabay

For those who love strawberries, then this festival is where you need to be this weekend. All of the food and drinks will be strawberry-flavored. Here is a list of the cuisine that you will see at the Strawberry Fest.

- Deep fried strawberries on a stick

- Chocolate strawberry popcorn

- Strawberry kabobs

- Strawberry BBQ sauces

- Strawberry jams

- Strawberry fudge

- Funnel cakes with strawberries

- Strawberry blintz

- Strawberry Nutella banana crepes

- Chocolate covered strawberries

- Strawberry donuts

- Strawberry shakes

- Strawberry ice cream

- Chocolate strawberry sundaes

If you cannot handle all of the strawberries, then there will be other options there as well without strawberries.

The Strawberry Fest will have a carnival and a kids zone so that the children will be entertained. Admission to the fest will be $5 on all three days. For the carnival, the festival will be selling half-day unlimited rides on Friday and Saturday and full-day unlimited rides for $25.

The Strawberry Fest will have local and regional acts on their main stage all three days. The headliner for Friday night will be Kashmir, a Led Zeppelin tribute band. "Can you tell me where's the bridge?"

The headliner for Saturday night is Hairbanger's Ball. The group does all of the 80's hair band music. If you have not seen them in person, then you really need to check them out.